UK PM Rishi Sunak 'flattered' after JC calls him a 'nice Jewish boy'

United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was flattered by a Jewish Chronicle article that called him a "nice Jewish boy", he told participants at a Jewish event by Jewish Care on Monday night.

"A piece in just this week's Jewish Chronicle suggests, and I quote for those of you that didn't see it, 'Rishi Sunak is a nice Jewish boy.' Well, I can tell you, I was pretty flattered," Sunak said during his speech at the event.

"So, I've now studied every part of my family tree: My aunts, uncles, cousins, once and twice removed, and tonight I can formally reveal, for the first time, that I have absolutely no Jewish heritage," he said.

Sunak was given the "Jewish" status in the article which was written by Josh Glancy. The article explains how everything can be divided into two categories: Jewish or Goyish.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak exiting 10 Downing Street on December 14, 2022. (credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS)

"We all do this sometimes, as Jews, because something doesn't have to be Jewish to feel Jewish," Glancy wrote. "Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, is a nice Jewish boy. Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition, seems perfectly nice too but is as Jewish as a tractor."

Ironically, Starmer's wife is Jewish. By Jewish law, that means Starmer's two kids are also Jewish.

Jewish Care annual dinner

Jewish Care held its annual dinner at Grosvenor House which 900 people attended, celebrating Jewish Care's support to older people across the Jewish community in the UK.

"We were delighted to be joined by our guest of honor, Prime Minister, The Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP, in his first address to the Jewish community at an event," Jewish Care wrote in a press release. "The Prime Minister spoke of the pivotal role that social care providers like Jewish Care play each and every day."

"This is my first Jewish community dinner as prime minister and having heard so much about this incredible organization, I'm absolutely delighted that I'm here with you at Jewish Care because your culture of service represents not just the best of our Jewish community, but the very best of Britain," Sunak said.

"We are deeply grateful to our supporters for their generosity in giving £5.2 million to support Jewish Care's vital services across the community and in our day centers and care homes," Chairman of Jewish Care, Jonathan Zenios said. "Huge thanks for making the evening so memorable go to our guest of honor, Prime Minister, The Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP and to Craig David for generously donating his time to entertain us."