Naval drone strikes on Russian warships show new part of modern war -UK

Recent Ukrainian naval drone strikes on Russian vessels show how the uncrewed surface vessels (USV) have become an rising component of modern maritime conflict, the United Kingdom Defense Ministry said in a Wednesday morning intelligence update.

"The attacks show that USV operations are increasingly a major component of modern naval warfare and can be turned against the weakest links of Russia’s sea supply lanes," said the UK Defense Ministry.

The Russian Merchant Tanker Sig was apparently struck and disabled by a suicide naval drone on August 4. Another attack on August 2 on Russian patrol boats likely escorting the merchant vessel Sparta IV was foiled.

"Although civilian-flagged, MT Sig and MV Sparta IV have long been contracted to ship fuel and military supplies between Russia and Syria," said the UK Defense Ministry. "Since 28 February 2022, Russian military ships have not been able to pass through the Bosphorus, leaving Russian military forces in Syria and the Mediterranean heavily dependent upon Sig, Sparta IV, and a handful of other civilian vessels."

On August 3, the Olenegorsky Gornyak Ropucha-class landing ship was likely seriously damaged by a Ukrainian drone attack, listing 30-40 degrees in some images according to the UK Defense Ministry. The UK said that the damaging of the vessel represented a significant blow to the Black Sea Fleet.

A sea drone shows the silhouette of Olenegorsky Gornyak ship near the port of Novorossiysk, Russia, in this screengrab obtained from social media video released on August 4, 2023 (credit: VIA REUTERS)

The ship had been routinely reassigned from the Russian Northern Fleet to ferry military and civilian traffic between Russia and the Crimean peninsula during disruptions of the Kerch Strait Bridge.

The Olenegorsky Gornyak was struck near the Black Sea Fleet's Novorossiysk base, where many vessels including the vital landing ships were relocated to in November after attacks on the Sevastopol naval base.

Russian landing ships vulnerable without escort

Landing ships have been used to support and supply Russian troops, but are vulnerable without escort. In March 2022, the Tapir-class landing ship Saratov has destroyed by Ukrainian artillery as it was unloading ammunition at Berdyansk. Two Ropucha-class landing ships, the Caesar Kunikov and Novocherkassk, were damaged.

"Olenegorsky Gornyak represents the largest Russian naval vessel seriously damaged or destroyed since the sinking of the cruiser Moskva on 13 April 2022," the UK Defense Ministry said.

The Moskva was the Black Sea Fleet flagship, and had sunk while it was being towed after being heavily damaged by two Neptune anti-ship missiles.

The Ukrainian government claims to have damaged the new flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Makarov, with three naval drones on October 29. It said that two other ships were also damaged in the attack.

The Ukrainian military has been seeking to create a fleet of 100 naval drones that will "defend the waters of our seas, stop Russian ships carrying missiles from leaving the bay, protect merchant ships, and perform secret missions," according to the government fundraising website United24.

The drones reportedly have a range of 800 km and can travel 80 km/h. The 5.5 meter boats can operate for up to 60 hours, and carrying 200 kg of explosives.

"Drones can participate in long-range maritime reconnaissance and coastal surveillance, escorting and supporting the traditional fleet, convoying merchant ships, zoning in artillery fire, defending our bases and countering amphibious operations," wrote United24.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Wednesday claimed to have sunk 18 Russian warships and boats since the war began on February 24 2022.