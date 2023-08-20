The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Russia's Luna-25 smashes into moon in failure

Russia's moon mission failed after the Luna-25 spacecraft slammed into the moon.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 20, 2023 12:18
A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and the lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 blasts off from a launchpad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, August 11, 2023. (photo credit: Roscosmos/Vostochny Space Centre/Handout via REUTERS)
A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and the lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 blasts off from a launchpad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, August 11, 2023.
(photo credit: Roscosmos/Vostochny Space Centre/Handout via REUTERS)

Russia's first moon mission in 47 years failed after its Luna-25 spacecraft spun out of control and smashed into the moon.

Russia's state space corporation, Roskosmos, said it had lost contact with the craft shortly after a problem occurred as the craft was shunted into pre-landing orbit on Saturday.

"The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon," Roskosmos said in a statement.

Failure for the prestige mission underscores the decline of Russia's space power since the glory days of Cold War competition when Moscow was the first to launch a satellite to orbit the Earth - Sputnik 1, in 1957 - and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man to travel into space in 1961.

Russia has not attempted a moon mission since Luna-24 in 1976, when Leonid Brezhnev ruled the Kremlin. Luna-25 was supposed to execute a soft landing on the south pole of the moon on Aug. 21, according to Russian space officials.

A picture taken from the camera of the lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 shows the Zeeman crater located on the far side of the moon, August 17, 2023 (credit: Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS) A picture taken from the camera of the lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 shows the Zeeman crater located on the far side of the moon, August 17, 2023 (credit: Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS)

Russia has been racing against India, whose Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is scheduled to land on the moon's south pole this week, and more broadly against China and the United States which both have advanced lunar ambitions.

Russia celebrated success of lunar mission

In an earlier post on Twitter, the Russian state boasted about the lunar mission. The post bids the reader, "Welcome to the other side of the #moon!"

The account has yet to address the most recent update to the lunar mission.



