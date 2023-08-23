The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Two killed in Russian attack on Ukrainian school - interior minister

The regional military administration said a drone fired by Russia had hit the school at 10:05 a.m.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 23, 2023 13:48
Rescuers work at the site of a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Romny in Sumy region, Ukraine August 23, 2023. (photo credit: National Police/Handout via REUTERS)
Rescuers work at the site of a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Romny in Sumy region, Ukraine August 23, 2023.
(photo credit: National Police/Handout via REUTERS)

At least two educational workers were killed and three other people were wounded in a Russian attack on a school in the city of Romny in northeastern Ukraine on Wednesday, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

He said two other school workers were still under the rubble in Romny, which is part of the Sumy region.

Photos shared by Klymenko on the Telegram messaging app showed emergency workers carrying away a body on a stretcher.

The regional military administration said a drone fired by Russia had hit the school at 10:05 a.m. 

Targeting civilian infrastructure 

"The school building was destroyed, and this is just before the school year, which unfortunately will never start for some," Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on Telegram.

Rescuers work at the site of a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Romny in Sumy region, Ukraine August 23, 2023. (credit: National Police/Handout via REUTERS)

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.



