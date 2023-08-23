The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ukraine asks for Israeli support as it builds $500 million national rehabilitation centers

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, more than 200,000 civilians and military personnel have been injured, with 20,000 having undergone amputation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 23, 2023 03:52
People stand near the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine August 10, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi)
People stand near the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine August 10, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi)

Ukraine has announced plans to establish a number of clinics and rehabilitation centers with an approximate value of $500 million USD, according to a press release dated August 22.

The new clinics and centers will be established and funded by international supporters, including Japan’s International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and – according to Israeli accountant and and expert on business development and financial management of Israeli companies operating in Ukraine Alex Sutovsky – maybe Israel.

Ukraine has expressed that they are highly motivated to gain Israeli involvement in the project because of Israel’s reputation as an international powerhouse in the field of rehabilitation.

The need for medical support in Ukraine

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, more than 200,000 civilians and military personnel have been injured, according to the release. 20,000 of those 200,000 have had to undergo a life-altering limb amputation, however, the actual number is expected to be more than double that as injured individuals are forced to wait weeks or months for urgent care.

While there is a shortage in service for limb amputation, there is a more severe shortage in the number of rehabilitative sources available to Ukrainians. Many amputees do not have access to the social, physiological, and psychological resources needed to adjust to the major change that is limb loss.

Rescuers work at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Chernihiv, Ukraine August 19, 2023. (credit: National Police/Handout via REUTERS) Rescuers work at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Chernihiv, Ukraine August 19, 2023. (credit: National Police/Handout via REUTERS)

Why does Ukraine want Israel involved?

Israel, by nature of having gone through numerous wars and terror attacks, is more adept at dealing with the consequences of war and can establish centers with immediate impact, the release reported. 

Israeli companies have also developed a strong reputation for their innovative technologies that can improve recovery and have a record of developing new medical equipment like advanced prostheses.

Ukrainians seemingly yearn for Israeli medical assistance so much that they launched a campaign calling on the Israeli government to help wounded Ukrainian walk again.

The funding will allow international companies, including Israeli companies, to partake in the rehabilitation of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians hurt during the war,” says said Sutovsky.



