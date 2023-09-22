In Washington, Zelensky courts Congress, Biden on military aid

US President Joe Biden assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday that strong US support for his war to repel Russian invaders will be maintained despite opposition from some Republican lawmakers to sending billions more in aid.

"Mr. President, we're with you, we're staying with you," Biden told Zelensky before reaching across the table and shaking his hand after two hours of talks.

Zelensky thanked Biden for a new $325 million military aid package of weaponry and air defenses, saying "it has exactly what our soldiers need now."

Funding and congress approval

Biden's request for $24 million in more Ukraine funding to help pay for Ukraine's defense and humanitarian aid through the end of the year is bottled up in a budget fight pushed by Republican hardliners in the House of Representatives.

Asked how to overcome the opposition, Biden said the only way was approval by the US Congress.

“I’m counting on the good judgment of the United States Congress. There’s no alternative," he said.

Biden said the first American Abrams tanks will be delivered to Ukraine next week.

"Just as we're committed to helping Ukraine defend itself now, we're also committed to helping them recover and rebuild in the future, including supporting reforms that will combat corruption," Biden said.

Biden said Washington would also send Ukraine a second Raytheon-built Hawk air defense battery and related equipment. A US official said the equipment would arrive in Ukraine soon.

The US has sent some $113 billion in security and humanitarian aid to help Zelensky's government since Russia invaded in February 2022.