INTERPOL, Spetsnaz rescue 7-year-old boy who was kidnapped 200m from home

INTEPOL enlisted law enforcement across "several countries" to gather information to the boy's whereabouts, believing he was still alive.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 21, 2020 06:09
A seven-year-old boy who had gone missing was recovered safe and sound thanks to the help of INTERPOL’s Crimes against Children unit.
The child went missing on September 28, after going to school and failing to return to his home in Gorki, Russia. It's believed he was abducted somewhere between the 200 meters from his house to the bus stop.
US INTERPOL agents found a link between a Darknet users and the boy's kidnapping in Russia, without being alerted to the case priorly. After discovery, the US team immediately phoned the INTERPOL Crimes against Children unit.
INTEPOL enlisted law enforcement across "several countries" to gather information to the boy's whereabouts, believing he was still alive.
After sifting through large amounts of data, INTERPOL handed over its relevant findings to the INTERPOL National Central Bureau in Moscow and through INTERPOL’s International Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) database. With the information, Russia special forces were able to narrow the search, identify the suspect and raid the location were they boy was being held - removing him out of harm's way in the process.
"Today, a young boy is back where he belongs – with his family – thanks to dedicated specialist officers and swift action by authorities around the world," said INTERPOL Secretary General Jürgen Stock. “While we’re truly delighted that this story has a safe ending, many children are still out there awaiting rescue. Successes like these only renew INTERPOL’s commitment to connecting its member countries to protect children from abusers."


Tags children interpol kidnapping
