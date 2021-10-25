The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran celebrates Israeli ‘budget waste’ in light of nuclear threat

Iran’s media said that this was propaganda and a kind of “hoax” by Israel, but then noted that “the Zionists have always secretly committed atrocities against Iran's nuclear facilities.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
OCTOBER 25, 2021 08:36
Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building in Vienna (photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER/FILE PHOTO)
Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building in Vienna
(photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER/FILE PHOTO)
Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran said he had unveiled a strategy that will “the Zionists billions of dollars,” according to Iranian media this week. The report came after reports in Israel that had signaled Israel’s government was plowing money into confronting Iran as part of the new budget. Israel requires a new military budget to prepare for the possibility of Iran coming closer to a nuclear capability. 
Iran’s response is to mock Israel for “allocating $1.5 billion to attack Iran's nuclear facilities,” according to the Tasnim report. “According to the Tasnim news agency , Israeli media recently quoted Israeli officials as saying that Tel Aviv [Jerusalem] had officially approved $1.5 billion for a possible attack on Iran's nuclear facilities if other routes failed to force Iran to make heavy withdrawals in nuclear technology.” 
Iran’s media said that this was propaganda and a kind of “hoax” by Israel, but then noted that “the Zionists have always secretly committed atrocities against Iran's nuclear facilities and hit our country's nuclear capabilities, including the assassination of Iranian scientists or some other actions, but they have also received responses that they know and understand the severity and pain of themselves more than others.” The article noted these comments and then stressed Shamkhani’s arguments at well.   
The Iranian argued that the US was using Israel as a kind of “bluff” of military threat in order to pressure Iran diplomatically. In his telling then, Iran was being pushed toward a new deal by the US and the deal is the carrot, while Israel is the stick.
“The recent threat by the Zionists to approve a $1.5 billion budget to take action against Iran's nuclear facilities, as well as some statements by regime officials about conducting air strike exercises to attack Iran, and the like, should be [seen to be] part of a strategy to increase pressure,” the article noted. 
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman during a vote on the state budget in the Knesset last month. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman during a vote on the state budget in the Knesset last month. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
The Iranian official appeared to argue that the budgetary figure should be allotted to plan for Iran’s response. “Some said that if Iran wanted to take appropriate action in response to the Zionist attack, it would not normally cost several thousand billion,” the article noted. “Although this view may seem logical at first, the reality of Shamkhani's short message is to explain the strategy of the Islamic Republic in response to the direct action of the Zionist regime against Iran, which requires different calculations.”  
What does this mean? “Although when the Zionists secretly commit evil, they receive symmetrical and proportionate responses, but if their obvious threat becomes operational, Iran's response will not be commensurate with the Zionist evil, and the trigger will be activated. The damage to the existence of the Zionist regime will be unimaginable,” said Shamkhani. “In the event of an Israeli attack, Iran will naturally target the existence of the Zionist regime with direct, heavy and uninterrupted attacks and actions, and this action, because it is equal to the disappearance of the Zionist regime, will cost less than tens of thousands of billions,” the article claimed.  
Basically, Iran’s bizarre logic here is that it sees this battle as a battle of budgets also. Iran’s GDP is $191 billion while Israel’s is almost $400 billion. Iran had a higher GDP than Israel as recently as 2017 and in 2012 its GDP was twice that of Israel.
Israel’s GDP per capita is almost twenty times that of Iran, at $43,000 compared to $2,200. Iran doesn’t seem to be winning the battle of the budgets. Nevertheless, it continues to make these claims.  


Tags iran government budget iran israel Israeli Government Budget
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel-Russia relations continue smoothly after Netanyahu - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
The writer and her husband at their wedding.

Israel must recognize civil marriage - opinion

 By EMILY CRASNICK
Shabtai Shoval

Ransomware attacks show need for international solution - opinion

 By SHABTAI SHOVAL

My Word: The rifts after Rabin

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

The government’s assassination of Israel’s character - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

900-year-old Crusader sword found by scuba diver off Israel’s coast

A sword believed to have belonged to a Crusader who sailed to the Holy Land almost a millennium ago stands in the water near to where it was recovered from the Mediterranean seabed by an amateur diver, the Israel Antiquities Authority said, Caesarea, Israel October 18, 2021
2

If the chickenpox vaccine lasts 20 years, why not the COVID-19 shot?

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
3

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
4

Biketoberfest: Nazi-symbol hats spark outrage at Florida bike festival

WHITE NATIONALISTS give Nazi salutes during a swastika burning in the US State of Georgia in 2018.
5

World's oldest drawing of ghost discovered on Babylonian tablet - report

Cuneiform tablet detailing the daily life of exiled Jews in ancient Babylon (modern-day Iraq) 2,500 years ago, displayed at the Bible Lands Museum in Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by