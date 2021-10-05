The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Is the Ron Arad announcement tied to Iran's hitman in Cyprus? - analysis

PM Naftali Bennett’s mysterious reveal of the Mossad operation to find new information about missing IAF navigator Ron Arad may be related to Iran's attempted assassination of an Israeli businessman.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
OCTOBER 5, 2021 16:57
ron arad also new 248 88 (photo credit: Channel 10)
ron arad also new 248 88
(photo credit: Channel 10)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s vague and mysterious announcement in the Knesset on Monday that the Mossad had embarked on an operation to find more information on the fate of captive Israeli Air Force navigator Ron Arad, missing since 1986, raised many questions.
Why did Bennett announce this now? Mossad operations are almost never officially made public; their preferred way of shedding light is to leak to foreign press outlets. And when the government does reveal what the Mossad does, it’s usually long after the fact, not a few weeks later.
Why did Bennett share so little information? Presumably, there are constantly Mossad operations going on that we know nothing about. What was the point of telling the public about this operation if he couldn’t tell us anything about it, other than it was “a complex, wide-ranging and daring operation?”
The hot take was that he was making political use of the Mossad. After all, he made his announcement in a contentious and raucous Knesset meeting, marking the opening of the legislature’s winter session, with a large media presence. Perhaps Bennett was trying to wrest the media narrative away from opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who, as expected, used his speech to sharply criticize the government.
That is still a compelling explanation. But another answer may be found in another announcement made by the Prime Minister’s Office, about four hours earlier.
rime Minister Naftali Bennett meets today (Tuesday) with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, Nikos Christodolids, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, July 27, 2021 (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)rime Minister Naftali Bennett meets today (Tuesday) with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, Nikos Christodolids, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, July 27, 2021 (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Bennett’s spokesman Matan Sidi emphatically said, in the name of security sources, that the attempt on Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi’s life in Cyprus was an Iranian terrorist attack and not a crime committed by business rivals, as some had reported.
In fact, the attack was not specifically targeting Sagi, Sidi said; rather, the Iranian-hired hit man arrested in Cyprus was trying to attack Israeli businessmen, generally.
When Sidi sent out his message, it seemed unusual, but was easily chalked up to the shadow war between Israel and Iran, as well as the importance in highlighting to the world that Iran is a bad actor seeking to annihilate Israel.
Various outlets reported that the attempted murder of Sagi and others was an Iranian revenge mission; some tied it to the Mossad killing Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the leader of Iran’s nuclear program, late last year.
But new details emerging about the Arad-related operation could mean that the two matters are related.
London-based Arabic newspaper Rai al-Youm reported the following day that the Mossad kidnapped an Iranian general based in Syria, and took him to an African state and interrogated him, before letting him go. Iran reportedly found out that the Mossad was responsible for the capture.
Rai al-Youm speculated that the Iranian operation in Cyprus was retaliation for the kidnapping of the general.
Although Iran has never needed a reason to attack Israelis, it is a distinct possibility that the kidnapping was the impetus.
Bennett and his office have been reticent to reveal more about the operation to garner details about Arad, other than to insist that it was not a failure, though defense sources say no information was actually found.
The mysterious announcement could have been a way to get ahead of the news cycle of details of the Mossad operation that could have been revealed by local or foreign press following the trail of the attempt to kill Sagi.


Tags Iran Mossad cyprus ron arad
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Two faces of Abbas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The cost of Kamala validating 'Israeli genocide' speech - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

FDA decision to limit COVID booster shots didn't satisfy anyone - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Micah Halpern

People are being too optimistic about the end of COVID-19

 By MICAH HALPERN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Eradicating the violence in the Arab sector

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
3

VP Harris to student who accused Israel of 'genocide': Your truth must be heard

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia,
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

Israel steps up counter-terrorism operations in West Bank

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by