Bennett reveals Mossad operation to find Ron Arad

The Mossad conducted a special operation in the Middle East region in an effort to find the remains and information about Israeli Air Force (IAF) Navigator Ron Arad, Prime Minister Naftali Bennet revealed in a speech to the Knesset plenum on Monday.

Bennett said he authorized the operation out of the spirit of the Jewish concept of redeeming captives and that he had informed Arad's family.

"Last month, Mossad agents embarked on a complex and wide-ranging operation to find the remains and whereabouts of Ron Arad," said the Prime Minister. "That is all that can be said at the moment," added Bennett.

Bennett also thanked the IDF and Shin Bet for the "outstanding collaboration" in the special operation.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks during the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, September 5, 2021. (credit: SEBASTIAN SCHEINER/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Ron Arad was taken captive in Lebanon in 1986 after a bombing mission over southern Lebanon.

Arad was listed as missing in action by the IDF for 31 years until two intelligence reports by IDF intelligence and the Mossad claimed he most likely died in captivity.