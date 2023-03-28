The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News Islamic Terrorism

Terrorist found guilty of stabbing two in UK for 'atrocities on Palestinians'

The motivation behind the December 2020 attack was that he felt the grocery chain funded "atrocities on Palestinians," Hussain declared at the time.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 28, 2023 18:31
FILE PHOTO: A logo of food and clothes' retailer Marks and Spencer (M&S) is seen at a branch in London, Britain March 10, 2022. (photo credit: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A logo of food and clothes' retailer Marks and Spencer (M&S) is seen at a branch in London, Britain March 10, 2022.
(photo credit: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS)

Munawar Hussain, a 59-year-old terrorist, was found guilty in court on Wednesday for stabbing two women inside a Marks & Spencer in the English town of Burnley. Both women survived the attack.

The motivation behind the December 2020 attack was that he felt the grocery chain funded "atrocities on Palestinians," Hussain declared at the time.

The attack at Marks & Spencers

As he was carrying out the attack, Hussain carried a note that read, "O Israel, you are inflicting atrocities on Palestinians and Marks & Spencer is helping you financially."

Hussain's wife had hidden a knife from him a few days before the attack, according to the Jewish Chronicle.

People walk outside the Marks&Spencer shop amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Oxford Street, London, Britain August 18, 2020 (credit: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS) People walk outside the Marks&Spencer shop amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Oxford Street, London, Britain August 18, 2020 (credit: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS)

Marks & Spencer is well-known for its Jewish roots. Jewish immigrant Michael Marks founded the company in Northern England while attempting to restart his life after escaping persecution.

"Marks and his brother-in-law Sieff along with several family members were strong supporters of Zionism. In fact, they became known in pro-Zionist circles as ‘The Family’. They gave generously to the Zionist cause, believing in the importance of a Jewish national home in what was at the time called Palestine," according to Christians United For Israel.

Munawar Hussain's court trial

In court, Hussain did not appear remorseful, claiming that "Allah will not be upset with me or angry with me and he will be happy with me,” according to the Jewish Chronicle.

There were inconsistencies within his case. Hussain told the police that he wanted to kill the women and other shoppers but told the jury that he only wanted to injure them. Hussain acknowledged that he would have liked to stab more people, but his knife was caught in the second woman's handbag.

The victims of the stabbings told reporters that they felt Hussain's motive was to kill them. Samantha Worthington, a 41-year-old branch manager of the store, said "If I had fallen, he would have killed me. I just thought, ‘This f****r is not having me, I have got three kids and he is not taking me away from my kids.’

The jury was also informed of Hussain's history of bipolar disorder but told that he was on medication and had the capacity to digest the morality of his actions.

“An offense arising out of claims that Israel was causing atrocities against Muslims, and an attack of retribution for that, at face value, is precisely the definition of a terrorist offense,” judge Nicholas Dean was quoted by the Jewish Chronicle.



Tags Terrorism United Kingdom Terror Attack Israel Palestine
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
4

Get your telescopes ready: Five planets to align on Monday

This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away.
5

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform: I will not lead Israel to civil war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 8, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by