Israel's 'September 11th': A global media perspective on the conflict

Following the recent surge in violence that tragically resulted in the deaths of at least hundreds-of-Israelis, newspapers worldwide have been covering the ongoing conflict.

The British "Sunday Telegraph" dubbed the incident "Israel's September 11th," featuring a photograph of a father and his two daughters fleeing the impact zone in Ashkelon. In contrast, the Daily Mail's front page showcased a photo of Noa Argamani, who was kidnapped to the Gaza Strip with her partner, accompanied by the plea: "Don't kill me."

The Observer newspaper highlighted a haunting image of Hamas militants hoisting the organization's flag on an IDF tank at the Gaza Strip border. The Italian publication La Repubblica ran a cover story with the headline: "A Strike at the Heart of Israel."

