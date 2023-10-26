Rashida Tlaib’s alleged links to the Hamas terror organization - report

Palestinian-American Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has been an outspoken supporter of the Palestinian cause. However, her alleged connections to the Hamas terrorist group have only recently been uncovered, according to the Canary Mission.

In an article it published on October 25, the mission, a group dedicated to fighting antisemitism in the United States, claims that Tlaib has extensive funds tied to the Hamas terrorist group.

BREAKING! Canary Mission can confirm that @RepRashida has extensive fundraising ties to Hamas insiders, incl working w/Hamas activist Salah Sarsour who co-hosted a 2018 election campaign event. Tlaib’s Canary Mission profile: https://t.co/0XTmlE1akk pic.twitter.com/Stm3CObYHU — Canary Mission (@canarymission) October 25, 2023

The group states that Tlaib used the Facebook group PAC-USA (Palestinian American Congress-USA), for her congressional campaign. This group, Canary said, shared pro-terrorism, antisemitic, and Nazi propaganda content. The group no longer exists but had over 12,000 members in June 2020.

Moreover, Tlaib allegedly hired the founder of the group as the chairman of her campaign's Finance Committee. This position is said to have enabled the founder to promote 12 fundraisers across eight different states. The nature of these fundraisers was not described. US REPRESENTATIVE Ilhan Omar speaks as Representative Rashida Tlaib looks on at a news conference, on Capitol Hill, in 2021. (credit: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

Black4Palestine

Additionally, the mission claims that Tlaib founded the group Black4Palestine, an organization that they describe as an “anti-American, anti-Israel and pro-terror hate group.” The group allegedly works alongside the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which is designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in the United States.

The group Tlaib founded has apparently posted in support of registered terrorist organizations more than 100 times. Advertisement

Kristian Davis Bailey, who co-founded the group with Tlaib, has also worked extensively with the PFLP.

Black4Palestine has also made social media posts calling for America’s “defeat” and openly supported the antisemitic BDS movement.

Hiring terrorist-linked fundraisers

Canary Mission claimed that Tlaib has links to at least three Hamas-linked activists, whom she employed to fundraise for her 2018 election campaign. One of the three known employees has spent eight months in prison for his connections to the terrorist organization, the group claimed.

The three fundraisers named were Salah Sarsour, Rafiq Jaber, and Abdelbaset Hamayel.

Sarsour, who was jailed for being connected with Hamas in 1995, co-hosted an event with Tlaib in 2018. The group shared an archived link showing Sarsour’s name appearing on an event flyer. The link can be viewed here.

Jaber has also apparently admitted to helping distribute Hamas’s propaganda in the US. In 2003, he testified that he directed two Hamas front groups to “promote [the Holy Land Foundation] in every way we can” and admitted to distributing pro-martyrdom materials that celebrated the killing of Jews.

The fundraiser is also a co-founder of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Hamayel, the final of the three fundraisers, has worked for multiple Hamas-linked organizations in the United States, all of which are now defunct.

He worked as a representative for the group "KindHearts for Charitable Humanitarian Development," an organization dissolved in 2011 by the US Department of the Treasury after it was found that they were funneling funds to Hamas.

Speaking with the Canary Mission: Why does Tlaib's connections with Hamas hold significance?

"Hamas is a terrorist organization that committed the worst atrocity on Jews since the Holocaust. Hamas has the same genocidal goal as Adolf Hitler - the annihilation of the Jewish people. Failure to condemn Hamas is no different than a failure to condemn Nazi Germany," the Mission told The Jerusalem Post.

Are we seeing the normalization of Hamas in the United States? Why?

"Universities are filled with anti-Israel professors and antisemitic campus groups such as Students for Justice in Palestine. The streets are filled with highly organized extremist groups that support Hamas. It is being tolerated. If we want this to stop, we have to be intolerant to intolerance."

What outcome does your organization hope for by bringing this information to light?

"Congresswoman Tlaib failed to condemn the murder, rape, and beheading of 1,400 Jews and the kidnapping of 222 others. She has significant ties to Hamas-linked extremists. Her hatred of Israel and Jews should have no place in Congress."