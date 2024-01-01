The Palestinian Refugee Project (PRP), a charity registered in the United Kingdom that operates in Lebanon, was exposed by the digital investigation group Gnasher Jew for openly praising terrorists on their social media.

We are just standing up for our rights.#Palestine pic.twitter.com/uGlwBZk0DY — Palestinian Refugee Project (@PRefugeeProject) September 15, 2022

PRP, which is registered under the charity number 1196457, is said to "aid and assist the Palestinian refugees living on [sic] refugee camps within the borders of Lebanon," according to the Charity Commission for England and Wales.

The posts shared on X compare Israel's military actions in Gaza to those of the Nazis, claiming that the current situation is a "holocaust" and "genocide." Additionally, the group shared posts from controversial former political figures such as Chris Williamson, a former Labour MP who had his parliamentary pass stripped following his appearance on Iranian TV, the Jewish Chronicle reported. Williamson has previously claimed that Israel is worse than the Nazis and that Gaza is a concentration camp. UK Palestinian charity exposed for praising terror, the eradication of Israel (credit: screenshot)

Gnasher Jew reported the posts of the charity to the Charity Commission, which contacted PRP, according to an X post by the charity. The post said, "Contact from the @ChtyCommission after the post from Gnasher Jew in X. It's disgusting that defamatory comments are now threatening to close down a charity that is existing only to help people. We are going to fight this. We will need help though." UK Palestinian charity exposed for praising terror, the eradication of Israel (credit: screenshot)

The charity has shared posts directly addressing Gnasher Jew on multiple occasions since. Gnasher Jew has also since claimed that the CEO of the charity created a false profile to harass them for their work.

We decided to look into one of the trolls that has been stalking us. Guess what @Alyaa53827320 is none other than the CEO of The Palestinian Refugee Project who we have exposed for antisemitism. Taghrid Al-Mawed is using a sock puppet account to harass us.This info will be… — GnasherJew®גנאשר #IStandWithIsrael (@GnasherJew) January 1, 2024

In another of the posts, PRP used an image of Leila Khaled, who worked for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), an internationally recognized terrorist organization. Khaled carried out the hijacking of a plane traveling from Rome to Tel Aviv in 1969.

Comments to the Jerusalem Post

“It shocked us to find blatant antisemitism and Holocaust minimization on a charity's social media platform, especially one that has a trustee who works for the UK Government. As a result of exposing this, we have received threats and harassment from the CEO of this charity and others," a representative of Gnasher Jew told The Jerusalem Post, "We have submitted complaints to the Charity Commission, the U.K. Civil Service, and the police."

The Palestinian Refugee Project would not comment when contacted, stating that they needed to advise with their legal team.