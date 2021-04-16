The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Leila Khaled event planned at SFSU, disappears online

As of the time of publication, the Zoom registration link for the event, hosted by the Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas Studies Program (AMED) at SFSU, is still active.

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
APRIL 16, 2021 11:08
leila khaled 248.88 (photo credit: )
leila khaled 248.88
(photo credit: )
Leila Khaled, convicted terrorist and Palestinian rights advocate, was set to speak on a panel at San Francisco State University (SFSU) titled "Whose Narratives? What Free Speech for Palestine?" on April 23rd. The event was removed from Eventbrite at some point between Thursday and Friday.
As of the time of publication, the Zoom registration for the event, hosted by the Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas Studies Program (AMED) at SFSU, is still active.
Notably, the host of the event link is not SFSU, but University of California Merced. UC Merced became the subject of controversy n December, when Prof. Abbas Ghassemi, a professor of civil and environmental engineering made a series of antisemitic tweets, resulting in a university-led investigation.
"Why was the original event featuring Lelia Khaled so threatening that it had to be silenced and shut down?" the hosts of the event on Eventbrite asked.
The original event was a September webinar with Khaled that was supposed to take place on Zoom, also hosted by SFSU. After the lobbying of lawyers and activists, it was removed by Zoom due to its "commitment" to "anti-terrorism laws" embedded in the company's terms and conditions.
“In light of the speaker’s reported affiliation or membership in a US designated foreign terrorist organization, and SFSU’s inability to confirm otherwise, we determined the meeting is in violation of Zoom’s Terms of Service and told SFSU they may not use Zoom for this particular event,” Zoom said at the time.
SFSU president Lynn Mahoney, in a notice to the students, said she "disagree[d]" with Zoom's decision, and was "disappointed" by it.
Khaled, 77, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) is most notably the mastermind behind the 1969 hijacking of the Tel Aviv-bound TWA Flight 840, as well as the Dawson Field hijackings of 1970. The hijackings were done to propel the release of Palestinian terrorists from Israeli jails, Khaled has insisted over the years. She is also behind a failed attempted hijacking of an El Al plane.
The PFLP is designated as a terrorist group by Israel, the US, the EU, and Canada. During the Second Intifada, the PLFP was involved and responsible for terrorist attacks and suicide bombings.
Khaled was later released as part of a prisoner exchange after spending only a few days in jail. The September event was organized in part by Prof. Rabab Abdulhadi, who was accused of fostering a climate of hate towards pro-Israel students on campus, according to an Algemeiner report. Abdulhadi was slated to speak at the April 23rd event as well.
Khaled was born in Haifa in 1944 and fled with her family on April 13, 1948, when Israel's neighboring Arab countries attacked upon the declaration of independence.
The event was described as a "roundtable... explor[ing] the set of questions that center Palestine at the heart of discussion on free speech and academic freedom."
The goal of the even was to "work toward decolonizing the curriculum" and change the narrative of conversation around Palestine in the world of academia.
In an interview in 2014, Khaled was asked by a reporter at +972 Magazine how she would have responded if someone had been seriously injured during one of her hijackings. She said that she would be "very sorry" but that "no one had a heart attack or anything.”
"We, as a people, have the right to resist by all means," she insisted to the reporter.
Khaled resides today in Amman, Jordan.



Tags El Al san francisco Anti-Zionism Leila Khaled antisemitism Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The IDF must help care for soldiers with PTSD - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu is beating war drums for personal gain - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Positive nuclear exposure and fallout

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's Holocaust Remembrance Day speech a wretched insult - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

The Israel Prize is a privilege, not a right - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
2

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by