Holocaust denier with weapons stash sentenced in Scotland after planning attack on LGBT community

A high court in Glasgow, Scotland sentenced Alan Edward, 55, for terrorism and firearms-related offenses on Thursday after it was discovered that he promoted a banned neo-Nazi group, incited racial hatred, and police uncovered a weapons stash, Scotland’s Counter Terrorism Unit confirmed on Friday.

Edward was handed a 15-year extended sentence, with 10 years in jail and five years on license (parol) once released.

Officers noted that, in addition to promoting the banned neo-Nazi group, Edward incited Jew-hatred and Holocaust denial. It was while attending Edward’s address in Falkirk in September 2022 to discuss his online activities that police discovered a large number of weapons.

The weapons included a crossbow, 14 knives including some featuring Nazi insignia, a machete, a sword, a knuckleduster, a stun gun, and arrowheads, Jewish News reported citing prosecutors. Sky News reported he also had in his possession an air pistol, an SS-style skull mask, goggles, a respirator, fighting gloves with hardened knuckles, pellets, and ball bearings.

Discussing an attack on the local LGBT community

Over WhatsApp, Edwards had reportedly discussed carrying out an attack on a local LGBT group, Sky News reported. Handout displaying weapons discovered by the police in the home of Alan Edward. (credit: Crown Office)

"They have been pushing their luck for years, now they will pay in blood," Edwards reportedly wrote. "We should get masked up and go do a few of them in at their little gay club."

In total, the father of one was convicted of 14 offences, including four terrorism charges, Scottish media reported. Some of those offenses also related to an indoor Cannabis plantation.

The defense, Allan MacLeod, reportedly claimed that the 55-year-old had spent a lot of time “socializing” on the internet, and the stun gun didn’t work.

Detective Superintendent Stephen Clark, Head of Counter Terrorism Investigations at Police Scotland, said: “Edward shared extreme racist and homophobic content online with the aim of stirring up hatred and spreading fear and alarm. His complete disregard for the corrosive impact this could have on our communities heightened these dangerous actions.

"It is entirely unacceptable to promote terrorism or extremism, and this conviction displays how we will not hesitate to investigate online or offline behavior which breaches terrorism or other criminal legislation. Holding an array of weaponry posed a clear and significant risk to the public which underlines the importance of him being brought to justice."

The judge told Edward: “It is necessary to punish you and deter others from possessing weapons and engaging in acts of terrorism.

“I do not consider the normal period of license to be sufficient to protect the public.”

The judge also took note of Edward’s previous convictions, according to Sky News, which included convictions for possession of an offensive weapon, public disorder, breach of court orders, road traffic offenses, drug possession, copyright infringement, wasting police time, assault, and dishonesty.