As Iraqi militias turn their eyes from Israel, they continue pledging allegiance to Tehran

The Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units continued to swear allegiance to Iran, according to a new article in Iran’s state media IRNA.

“The head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) – known as Hashd al-Shaabi – says the group remains faithful to their brothers in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the article read.

The statement was made by Faleh Al-Fayyad, the head of the PMU, at a meeting in Diyala province in Iraq. The meeting was held to commemorate the defeat of ISIS in this area in December 2014. ISIS invaded Iraq in June 2014 and was not expelled from most of Iraq until 2017.

“Al-Fayyad said the PMU remains loyal to its Iranian brothers, particularly to Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani who played a key role in defeating Daesh and was assassinated in a US drone attack in Iraq in January 2020.”

Fayyad also mentioned the late leader of Kataib Hezbollah Abu Madhi al-Muhandis. Muhandis was killed alongside Soleimani in the US airstrike in January 2020. Members of an Iraqi Shi'ite armed group sit in a vehicle after an attack by a drone strike on an Iran-backed militia headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq January 4, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AHMED SAAD)

The comments by the PMU leader come as Iranian-backed militias in Iraq have taken a step back from attacking Israel. They are now more concerned about Syria.

The new Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa met with an Iraqi delegation on Thursday, including Hamid al-Shatri, the head of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service.

Meanwhile, in Iraq Hadi al-Amiri, the head of the Badr Organization which is part of the PMU, has said “we’re not afraid of the new Syria,” but he said there are concerns that it could influence Iraq. He also indicated Syria should not be divided.

Power changes hands

There are other moves taking place in Iraq. Sunni leaders in Iraq think the Syrian change in power could help Sunnis in Iraq. The Kurdistan autonomous region in northern Iraq is also watching the changes closely.