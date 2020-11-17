Israel sends aid in the wake of Hurricane Eta in Central America

Hit by the hurricane's severity, these countries in Central America applied to Israel for humanitarian aid, and Israel responded affirmatively.



The hurricane and its aftermath afflicted severe damage to the region, harming road infrastructure and agriculture, and causing hundreds of deaths due to flooding, as well as thousands of refugees, according to Israel's Foreign Ministry.



The region has not dealt with a natural disaster of this magnitude since Hurricane Mitch in 1998, the Foreign Ministry reported.

"Israel does not forget its allies and certainly not in times of crisis," said Matanya Cohen, Israel's Ambassador to Guatemala and Honduras. The ambassador visited the city of Puerto Barrios in eastern Guatemala - an area that was severely hit by the hurricane - and distributed humanitarian aid equipment, including first aid kits, dry food, water, hygiene products, blankets and other donations from the Foreign Ministry.



In Honduras , where more than a thousand families lost their homes, the director of the Israeli Trade and Cooperation Office in Tegucigalpa distributed hundreds of packages of clothing and tools to families of hurricane victims in the San Pedro Sula area.

Israel's Ambassador to Panama, Rada Mansour, attended a ceremony featuring Panama's First Lady, Yazmín Colón de Cortizo, in which he provided extensive humanitarian aid donations of ten tons of packaged food, milk powder and corona protective gear to the country's victims of the storm. "This donation symbolizes the closeness of the two countries. It is very important for us to support our sisters and brothers at a time when many families have been harmed," said Mansour.