Israeli photographer wins international iPhone photography contest

First, second and third place Photographer of the Year awards, went to Artyom Baryshau, Geli Zhao and Saif Hussain from Belarus, China and Iraq respectively.Baryashu's winning photograph, titled "No Walls," exhibits a man painting blue stripes on what seems to be a white wall on a beach, as an even bluer sky hangs above. The wall perhaps takes the role of a transitional object, mediating between the earth and the sky.The second, nameless, winning photograph by Zhao, depicts flapping linen on a sunny day what may well be a rooftop of an apartment building. One the sheets is captured exactly in the moment when the wind blows it upward for a brief instant, revealing its checkered pattern.The last photograph, by Hussein from Iraq, called "Sheikh Of Youth," shows an elderly man on a boat, with water birds fluttering behind him against the setting sun. His gaze is turned away from the camera, as the quick movement of the birds suddenly catches his attention. Holding to the oars of his boat, he is captured in the stillness of the moment against the background.