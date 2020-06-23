The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israeli tech workers could miss out on US visas as restrictions tighten

As many as 219,000 temporary workers could lose out on access to the United States this year.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JUNE 23, 2020 20:19
Ivanka Trump poses for a photo with workers during U.S. President Donald Trump's signing event for an Executive Order that establishes a National Council for the American Worker at the White House in Washington, US, July 19, 2018. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
Ivanka Trump poses for a photo with workers during U.S. President Donald Trump's signing event for an Executive Order that establishes a National Council for the American Worker at the White House in Washington, US, July 19, 2018.
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
Israeli tech workers dreaming of a new job and a new life in the United States will have to put their plans on hold - for this year at least - after US President Donald Trump expanded restrictions on several categories of visas in response to the economic crisis brought about by the coronavirus lockdown.
As many as 219,000 temporary workers could lose out on access to the United States this year, the Migration Policy Institute suggested via Twitter, thanks to the Trump administration extending and expanding the suspension of certain visas until the end of December.
In a statement released by the White House, the administration explained that the President's intention was to prioritize American workers as the American job market recovered from one of the all-time highest spikes in unemployment the country has seen.
H-1Bs, H-2Bs without a nexus to the food-supply chain, certain H-4s, as well as Ls and certain Js were among the classes of visa effected. A further estimated 315,400 green cards were blocked for those applying from outside the US, although exceptions were given for spouses & minor children of US citizens, healthcare workers, military members & family, special immigrant visas, investors, and individual national interest decisions, according to the Migration Policy Institute.
In a proclamation issued on June 22, the president said: "American workers compete against foreign nationals for jobs in every sector of our economy, including against millions of aliens who enter the United States to perform temporary work. Temporary workers are often accompanied by their spouses and children, many of whom also compete against American workers."
"Under ordinary circumstances, properly administered temporary worker programs can provide benefits to the economy," he continued. "But under the extraordinary circumstances of the economic contraction resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak, certain non immigrant visa programs authorizing such employment pose an unusual threat to the employment of American workers."
The unemployment rate soared from 3.5% in February to 14.7% in April as lockdown measures forced closed businesses to furlough millions of workers. Government officials acknowledged that the rate could rise as high as the 25% last seen during the Great Depression.
However, some tech leaders have expressed disappointment at the decision.
"Immigration has contributed immensely to America’s economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today," Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted, adding: "Disappointed by today’s proclamation - we’ll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all."
And Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted: "Very much disagree with this action. In my experience, these skillsets are net job creators. Visa reform makes sense, but this is too broad."
The Migration Policy Institute said in an article on their website that the US was alone in explicitly basing migration-limitation measures on the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, rather than on the disease itself.
"All countries across the globe have imposed travel or immigration restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," noted analysts Muzaffar Chishti and Sarah Pierce. But the US is the first "and so far only — country to explicitly justify mobility limitations not on grounds of health risk, but to protect the jobs and economic well-being of US workers," they added.


Tags United States economy visa coronavirus lockdown unemployment
