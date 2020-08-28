The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Istanbul mansion of prominent architect who fled Nazis put on sale

Taut died in December 1938, and was honored with a grave at the Edirnekapı Martyr's Cemetery as its first and only non-Muslim.

By CODY LEVINE  
AUGUST 28, 2020 03:14
Cemetery in Istanbul, illustrative (photo credit: WALLPAPER FLARE)
Cemetery in Istanbul, illustrative
(photo credit: WALLPAPER FLARE)
The Istanbul mansion of Bruno Taut, a Jewish Germany architect and urban planner who fled the Nazis for Turkey, has been put on sale for TL 95 million ($12.8 million) in one of the city's most expensive districts, according to a Daily Sabah report on Wednesday.
The villa was designed by Taut himself, and was based on Japanese architecture accounting for nearly decares of land. The villa also overlooks the Bosporus, also known as the Strait of Istanbul. The famed architect and planner fled Nazi Germany in 1932, following the latter's rise to power, where he first settled in Switzerland, and later to Japan. 
In 1936, Taut relocated to Turkey, taking up a position as a professor at the State Academy of Fine Arts in Istanbul.
Taut was among other Jewish academics and scientists who fled Nazi Germany to live and work in Turkey, many of who were employed at Ankara University. During the 1930s, approximately 130 Jewish academics were involved in the founding of important departments at the university, including the Urban Development Institute, Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and the the Department of Pediatric Medicine. 
Taut died in December 1938, and was honored with a grave at the Edirnekapı Martyr's Cemetery as its first and only non-Muslim.


Tags Nazis Turkey nazism istanbul architecture
