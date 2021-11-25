Italian coastguard rescues hundreds of migrants off Lampedusa island

The Italian coastguard has rescued about 300 migrants from an overloaded boat that ran into difficulty in rough seas in the Mediterranean as they tried to reach Europe.

Some of the people were floating in the water as rescue units reached the boat about 14 miles from the coast of the southern Italian island of Lampedusa.

The operation overnight on Wednesday and Thursday involved three ships and an airplane, the coastguard said in a statement.

A total of 296 people, including 14 women and 8 minors, were saved.

Italy has seen a sharp increase in boat migrants in recent weeks and the latest arrivals will put further pressure on Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government to secure an agreement with European Union partners over how to deal with the influx.

An Italian coastguard member carries a young migrant on board a coastguard vessel during a rescue operation of a boat in distress carrying migrants in the Mediterranean Sea, in this still image taken from a video, November 25, 2021 (credit: ITALIAN COAST GUARD/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Another 203 migrants traveling on three separate boats have disembarked in the last two days in the southern region of Calabria, adding more pressure on Italy's rescue capacity.