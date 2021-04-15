The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Kyoto and its cherry blossoms are well worth the visit

I had the good fortune of visiting Kyoto, Japan’s cultural capital, exactly in time to photograph the cherry blossoms at their peak. And let me tell you, it’s a magical sight to behold.

By ILAN ROGERS  
APRIL 15, 2021 11:21
Kyoto and its cherry blossoms are well worth the visit (photo credit: ILAN ROGERS)
Kyoto and its cherry blossoms are well worth the visit
(photo credit: ILAN ROGERS)
 In Israel, spring is considered the time of rebirth, when the nation of Israel was freed from slavery, a time when the gloom of winter makes way for brighter days and nature begins to blossom again.
At approximately the same time, on the opposite side of the world, a different type of spring festival takes place, one that in normal years has tens of thousands of tourists flocking to see it: the Japanese Cherry Blossom festival, known as Sakura.
Sakura dates back more than 1,700 years and takes place usually between mid-March and early April. It was originally celebrated only by the elite of the Japanese Imperial Court, later spreading to the samurai, and eventually to the common people as well.
Just a few months before the COVID pandemic began, I had the good fortune of visiting Kyoto, Japan’s cultural capital, exactly in time to photograph the cherry blossoms at their peak. And let me tell you, it’s a magical sight to behold.
Kyoto's cherry blossom (Photos: Ilan Rogers) Kyoto's cherry blossom (Photos: Ilan Rogers)
Japan has more than 200 types of cherry trees and the Japanese meteorological agency tracks the status of their blossoms, with nightly forecasts broadcast on all major news networks. The public pays close attention to these forecasts, and turns out in large numbers to hold flower-viewing parties with family and friends.
The clusters of white and pink blossoms are beautiful in daylight, and even more so at night. Many parks and gardens light up their cherry trees after sundown, with the illuminated flowers giving off a magical glow. Kyoto’s traditional architecture provides a unique background to the flowering trees, creating a viewing experience unlike anywhere else in the world.
The former capital of Japan for over 11 centuries, Kyoto survived World War II with relatively minor damage, and has more than 2,000 Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines. A visit to the city and its surroundings offers a unique opportunity to explore Japan’s rich cultural heritage. From food to architecture to natural wonders, there’s something interesting around every corner.
THE WRITER-PHOTOGRAPHER stands among some of the thousands of wooden gates that make up the Fushimi-Inari THE WRITER-PHOTOGRAPHER stands among some of the thousands of wooden gates that make up the Fushimi-Inari
When it comes to food, Kyoto’s Nishiki Market offers an authentic taste of Japan. The market has been operating for more than 400 years and features more than 100 stalls. A variety of traditional Japanese foods, many of which most westerners have probably never seen before, are on sale. From fermented vegetables in barrels of brine, to grilled seafood and fresh sushi prepared right in front of yours eyes, the market is a mix of mesmerizing sights and smells.
One of the most fascinating foods found in Kyoto is Fugu – the lethally poisonous Puffer fish. Despite its high levels of tetrodotoxin, the inhabitants of Japan have eaten Fugu for centuries. Today, only chefs who have undergone years of rigorous training are allowed to prepare it. Yet, the emperor of Japan is still forbidden to eat Fugu, for his own safety.
In addition to unique foods, Kyoto is also known for one of Japan’s most iconic symbols: the geisha.
A PAIR of Geisha walk through the Gion neighborhood of Kyoto.A PAIR of Geisha walk through the Gion neighborhood of Kyoto.
Geisha are a class of female entertainers trained in traditional styles of performing arts, such as Japanese dance, music and singing. Their distinct appearance is characterized by long, trailing kimonos, traditional hairstyles and boldly-painted faces. Contrary to popular belief, modern geisha are not prostitutes, and historically most geisha were male, only later becoming a profession dominated by women.
From samurai to modern-day businessmen, geisha have entertained their clients in Kyoto’s traditional teahouses for centuries. Inside each of these buildings is a closed world where the evening’s entertainment may include cocktails, traditional Japanese music, singing and dancing. Today, several geisha have even been classified as “living national treasures,” the highest artistic honor awarded by the government of Japan.
Slightly out of Kyoto’s city center lie many of the area’s most famous shrines and Japanese gardens. One of the most interesting is Fushimi-Inari, which features thousands of orange wooden gates, covered with inscriptions. Together, the gates form brightly colored pathways that lead visitors through the shrine’s lush compound. Its vibrant colors and traditional architecture have made Fushimi-Inari one of the most famous sights in Japan, and it is often featured on television shows and movies.
As spring brings new optimism that life may finally be returning to normal, we can all start dusting off our travel bucket-lists. With so much to see and do, I highly recommend that you include Kyoto in your future plans. I know I will. 
The writer is a photographer and travel expert who has photographed in more than 60 countries. His photos can be seen at IlanRogers.com, and on Facebook and Instagram 
@ilanrogers.official. 


Tags travel spring nature Japan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Independence Day: In 73 years, Israel has accomplished so much - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Jews must revive pride in the label 'Zionist' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Israel is now situated in the new Middle East

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Danny Danon

The sacrifice of Israel's soldiers will not be forgotten

 By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
2

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by