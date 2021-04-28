The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Nigerian women take action as rape, assault cases surge during pandemic

Polling group NOIPolls found that 47% of Nigerians blamed rape on indecent dressing, and fewer than half thought offenders should be punished.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 28, 2021 22:44
Students are seen in a classroom as they receive lectures about prevention of sexual violence by a representative of Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) at Oregun High School, in Lagos, Nigeria March 31, 2021. Picture taken March 31, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJA)
Students are seen in a classroom as they receive lectures about prevention of sexual violence by a representative of Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) at Oregun High School, in Lagos, Nigeria March 31, 2021. Picture taken March 31, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJA)
LAGOS - When Kehinde Osakede's university closed due to COVID-19 last year, the visual arts student returned home to Lagos. A visit to a family friend nearby turned into a horrific ordeal.
The friend began touching her, she said, and became violent when she asked him to stop. He then raped her, she said.
"The guy was hitting me, beating me," said Osakede, now 21, "The last notion I had was to commit suicide."
Reuters was not able to confirm her account independently. Osakede did not share the name of her alleged assailant and said she did not want to get involved in the legal case.
Osakede is one of hundreds of women across Nigeria who have reported being raped or sexually assaulted in a surge since the pandemic began, according to police and officials. Some experts say this represents only a fraction of cases.
The president's office referred Reuters' questions to the Ministry of Women Affairs.
The ministry said it had helped coordinate the nation's response to rape and gender-based violence, including by setting up a national response team and meeting different ministries and non-governmental organizations.
Around the world, police and prosecutors, victim support teams and women's movements, as well as the United Nations, have reported rising domestic violence during coronavirus-related lockdowns.
Lagos state, where Osakede lives, saw a nearly 40% increase in rape and domestic and sexual violence in 2020, official data showed.
After a string of high-profile attacks, including the gang rape of a 12-year-old girl in northern Jigawa state, President Muhammadu Buhari declared a nationwide state of emergency in June last year to tackle the crisis.
Police did not respond to requests for comment for this article, but in June last year they said reports of rape had risen during the pandemic and introduced measures to improve police response to gender-based violence.
Some Nigerian women are now acting to address the problem of sexual violence, saying that cases have ended in few prosecutions, widespread stigmatization and a tendency to blame victims.
The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and the police did respond when asked how many prosecutions of rape cases in Nigeria there had been.
Activists have launched centers to support women, an app to report attacks and a push to protect girl victims from being traumatized again in the legal system.
DIFFICULT PATH
They face a difficult path. Polling group NOIPolls found that 47% of Nigerians blamed rape on indecent dressing, and fewer than half thought offenders should be punished.
The 2018 official Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey found that 30% of girls and women aged between 15 and 49 reported suffering sexual abuse.
The government has declared a state of national emergency over rape and gender-based violence and says it has directed the police and the states to do everything they can to tackle it.
Some activists and lawyers have described child rape cases settled for just 10,000 naira ($26), and courts where cases languish for years.
"This is such a systemic problem - such a magnitude, that you're very quickly overwhelmed," said Kemi DaSilva-Ibru, a gynecologist who founded the Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), a donor-funded non-profit organization that treats rape victims and helps police gather physical evidence.
DaSilva-Ibru launched WARIF, which helped Osakede with counseling and group therapy, after years of treating rape victims as young as two.
In Lagos, senior lawyer Boma Alabi is rallying others in her profession to protect underaged victims when cases go to trial.
"Children being cross-examined like adults, children who have been traumatized by defilement ... it shouldn't be happening," she said.
The attorney general did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how the children were treated in court.
In northern Kano state, tech entrepreneur Sa'adat Aliyu in August launched an app, Helpio, for women to report assaults. She said it matched users with organizations who help them approach the police.
"These victims don't know there are actually organizations that fight for their rights and give them legal support, also medical or financial support," she said.
Osakede says she has stopped blaming herself with the help of counseling at WARIF, and wants others to take courage from her story.
"I came to this place, and I started feeling okay," she said. 


Tags women rape nigeria lagos sexual harassment statutory rape Gender sexual assault sexual abuse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel is not prepared for the Palestinian elections - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Aging past his prime, Netanyahu is 'jumping the shark' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide was long-awaited

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's dream of right-wing government may not happen - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

Israel must recognize Armenian Genocide, not monopolize ours - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by