North Korea accuses US of hurting its image with cyber threat warning

"We want to make it clear that our country has nothing to do with the so-called 'cyber threat' that the US is talking about," North Korea's Foreign Ministry said in the statement.

By REUTERS  
MAY 29, 2020 16:45
A combination photo shows Mike Pompeo (L) in Washington, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) in Pyongyang, North Korea and US President Donald Trump (R), in Palm Beach, Florida, US. (photo credit: KCNA/ REUTERS)
A combination photo shows Mike Pompeo (L) in Washington, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) in Pyongyang, North Korea and US President Donald Trump (R), in Palm Beach, Florida, US.
(photo credit: KCNA/ REUTERS)
SEOUL - North Korea accused the United States of smear tactics on Friday after Washington renewed accusations last month that Pyongyang was responsible for malicious cyber attacks.
It was the latest in a series of exchanges underscoring the friction between the two countries after denuclearization talks launched by US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stalled late last year.
"We want to make it clear that our country has nothing to do with the so-called 'cyber threat' that the US is talking about," North Korea's Foreign Ministry said in the statement.
It said Washington was trying to use the allegations as leverage, along with the issues of nuclear missiles and human rights as well as accusations of terrorism funding and money laundering. The aim was to "smear our country's image and create a way to shake us up", it said.
The US State Department, Treasury, and Department of Homeland Security Issues, along with the FBI, issued a new warning last month about the threat of North Korean hackers, calling particular attention to financial services.
North Korea is alleged to be behind an ambitious, years-long campaign of digital theft, including siphoning cash from ATMs, stealing from major banks, extorting computer users worldwide, and hijacking digital currency exchanges.
Since 2006, the country has been subject to UN sanctions that have been strengthened by the Security Council over the years in a bid to cut off funding for Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
This week, the US Justice Department accused the country's state-owned bank of evading US sanctions laws and said it had charged 28 North Korean and five Chinese citizens in its latest crackdown on alleged sanctions violations.


