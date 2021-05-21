Non-Jewish man assaulted in Munich and called a ‘Jewish pig’

A 44-year-old Munich man has been arrested in the assault of a man he called a “Jewish pig” but in fact was not Jewish.

Also in Germany, Nazi symbols and antisemitic rhetoric were spray-painted on a Jewish cemetery near Frankfurt.

The assault happened on Saturday evening outside a restaurant near the Dom cathedral, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported Thursday. The alleged attacker punched his victim, a 33-year-old Berlin man, in the face while calling him “Jewish pig” and “shit hipster.” The victim sustained minor injuries.

The suspect, who has a criminal record involving assault, inserted his fingers into the victim’s mouth after punching him, the report said.