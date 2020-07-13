The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Dozens of graves in Europe's oldest Jewish cemetery vandalized, desecrated

It is currently estimated that anywhere from 50 to 100 gravestones were vandalized, including the grave of the Maharam of Rothenburg

By AARON REICH  
JULY 13, 2020 02:51
A Jewish cemetery (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
A Jewish cemetery (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Dozens of graves in what is believed to be the oldest Jewish cemetery in Europe were vandalized and desecrated last week, the European Jewish Association (EJA) said on Sunday, according to multiple media reports.
The graves were in Heiliger Sand, the Jewish cemetery in Worms, Germany. The community in the city, renowned for counting the famous medieval French rabbi Rashi among its residents at one point, was established in the 11th century. The oldest still-legible tombstone dates back to 1058/59, and thousands still visit the cemetery every year, the European Jewish Press reported.
“The Jewish community in Germany is in shock after unknown individuals vandalized and desecrated dozens of gravestones in the ancient Jewish cemetery in the city of Worms,” the EJA announced.
Among the tombstones vandalized belonged to the Maharam of Rothenburg, one of the chief Ashkenazi rabbis of the medieval period who was famous for opposing domestic violence against women, and for being a major contributor to the tosafot on Rashi's commentary.
It is currently estimated that anywhere from 50 to 100 gravestones were vandalized. However, according to the community, it isn't possible at the time to determine how many were actually affected because many of the graves were covered in paint.
“It is not yet possible to determine exactly how many gravestones are affected because the color often resembles the patina of the stones,” the community said in a statement.
Rabbi Joseph Havlin, a Chabad rabbi from the nearby city of Frankfurt, slammed the vandalism as an act of antisemitism.
“We are witnessing, and not for the first time, desecration of German cemeteries alongside a disturbing rise in antisemitism in the entire public sphere. We call on the German government to declare an uncompromising fight against antisemitism to ensure that such acts do not are no longer repeated,” he said in a statement, according to media reports.
These sentiments were reflected by EJA chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin, who commented on rising antisemitism in Europe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“There is no doubt that the [coronavirus] crisis has brought with it a sharp rise in antisemitic discourse on the Internet, and now that most of the closures have been lifted, we unfortunately see how the toxic discourse on social media is turning into real attacks on Jewish institutions and symbols.”
He added that “We expect the German government to act swiftly not only to renovate the cemetery but to formally declare the acceptance of the comprehensive program to combat antisemitism that that we have initiated and prepared. These measures include a substantial changes to the curriculum in the education system.”
It is currently unknown who was behind the vandalism. A local news outlet reported that police detained a 47-year-old woman in relation to the incident, but it is currently unknown what her involvement was.


Tags germany vandalism cemetery antisemitism European Jewish Association
