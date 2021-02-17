Oh, the places you'll go: Destinations granted to vaccinated travelers

As coronavirus vaccines begin to roll out on a global scale, the tourism industry is slowly but surely making a comeback.

Israelis are well-known for being avid world travelers, yet the global pandemic put quite the damper on their travel plans for 2020. Before, Israelis ran rampant in South America, Asia, India, Europe and Australia. Now that many Israelis have been vaccinated, the question arises: what does a "vaccine certificate" mean in terms of travelling?

CNN recently reported several destinations that travelers could visit once they have been vaccinated. Although many of the countries CNN reported on are only relevant for those who hold EU citizenship, there are a couple of countries that should be on every Israeli traveler's radar for the time being. Check out the destinations below.

Cyprus

Cyprus , a common destination for Israelis, became the first destination to announce in December that it would allow vaccinated travelers to visit. This decision was meant to go into effect on March 1, yet this still has not been confirmed by government officials.

Regardless, Cyprus recently agreed to a deal with Israel that allows vaccinated travelers to travel between the two countries without restriction.

Greece

In February, Israeli and Greek tourism minsters also signed an agreement that would allow tourism exchanges between the countries for people who have been vaccinated against coronavirus, without requiring a quarantine period. In Israel, the vaccination certificate is called the “green passport.”

Estonia

Estonia has both dropped mandatory quarantine requirements for EU travelers, and for those with evidence proving they've recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months, according to CNN.

The country is also accepting those with vaccinations from nine suppliers across the world rather than just Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech or Oxford-AstraZeneca, which are the three that have been approved by the EU, CNN reported.

Georgia