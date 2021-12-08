The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Olaf Scholz is elected new chancellor of Germany

Now it's official. Olaf Scholz will steer Germany's fortunes for the next four years.

By MARVIN ZIEGELE/SPECIAL TO THE JERUSALEM POST
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2021 12:25
Designated German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a session of the Bundestag, the German lower house of Parliament, in Berlin. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Designated German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a session of the Bundestag, the German lower house of Parliament, in Berlin.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
After just over 16 years, after exactly 5860 days, Angela Merkel will leave the chancellor's office for good this Wednesday. Officially, Merkel's term of office was already declared over after the new Bundestag convened, but she and the other ministers will continue to rule on a provisional basis until the new government is in office. Merkel was seen off in parliament with great applause. Only the right-wing AfD faction did not clap and remained seated.
Today, Merkel's successor Olaf Scholz was elected chancellor. 395 delegates out of 736 voted "yes" for Scholz. 369 votes were required. The election of the Chancellor took place by secret ballot and without prior debate. For the first time since 2005, the Social Democrats (SPD) will again provide the chancellor. With the coalition, which also includes the Liberals (FDP) and Greens (Grüne), Scholz intends to steer the country's fortunes.
Scholz’s election as chancellor ends Angela Merkel's 16-year chancellorship. Last week, she was bid farewell with the Grosser Zapfenstreich (Great Taps).
Scholz led his Social Democrats to victory against Merkel’s conservative CDU-CSU bloc in a landslide election in September. The veteran chancellor was preparing to leave the political arena after four consecutive terms in office.
Scholz received an absolute majority in parliament in the chancellor's election. With the swearing-in ceremony, the government can now start work. The old ministers will hand over their portfolios to their successors in the coming days. The only exception is Labor Minister Hubertus Heil, who will remain Labor Minister in the future government.
Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a hybrid party conference for the approval of the traffic light coalition agreement at the party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, December 4, 2021 (credit: REUTERS) Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a hybrid party conference for the approval of the traffic light coalition agreement at the party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, December 4, 2021 (credit: REUTERS)
There is plenty to do: the Bundestag still wants to vote this week on the amendment to the Infection Protection Act. U.S. President Joe Biden has planned a digital democracy summit for December 9 and 10, where the new Chancellor Scholz could meet the American head of government for the first time, at least virtually. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, on the other hand, is likely to set off for Paris this evening, from where she will travel to Brussels and Warsaw.


Tags germany germany and israel israel germany german elections
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must do its part to fight the global environmental crisis - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

Haredim did not produce the Hanukkah miracle - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Channel 14 as Israel’s Fox News? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
4

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun
5

129 nations ignore Jewish ties to Temple Mount, call it solely Muslim

Jewish visitors on the Temple Mount on Wednesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by