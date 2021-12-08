Olaf Scholz is elected new chancellor of Germany

After just over 16 years, after exactly 5860 days, Angela Merkel will leave the chancellor's office for good this Wednesday. Officially, Merkel's term of office was already declared over after the new Bundestag convened, but she and the other ministers will continue to rule on a provisional basis until the new government is in office. Merkel was seen off in parliament with great applause. Only the right-wing AfD faction did not clap and remained seated.

Today, Merkel's successor Olaf Scholz was elected chancellor. 395 delegates out of 736 voted "yes" for Scholz. 369 votes were required. The election of the Chancellor took place by secret ballot and without prior debate. For the first time since 2005, the Social Democrats (SPD) will again provide the chancellor. With the coalition, which also includes the Liberals (FDP) and Greens (Grüne), Scholz intends to steer the country's fortunes.

Scholz led his Social Democrats to victory against Merkel’s conservative CDU-CSU bloc in a landslide election in September. The veteran chancellor was preparing to leave the political arena after four consecutive terms in office.

Scholz received an absolute majority in parliament in the chancellor's election. With the swearing-in ceremony, the government can now start work. The old ministers will hand over their portfolios to their successors in the coming days. The only exception is Labor Minister Hubertus Heil, who will remain Labor Minister in the future government.

Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a hybrid party conference for the approval of the traffic light coalition agreement at the party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, December 4, 2021 (credit: REUTERS)