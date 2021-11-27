The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Omicron COVID variant: Countries place travel restrictions on southern Africa

South Africa said that imposing restrictions on travelers from the country because of a newly identified COVID-19 variant Omicron was unjustified.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 27, 2021 09:54

Updated: NOVEMBER 27, 2021 09:58
Tourists from Britain arrive at Palma de Mallorca Airport following London's lifted quaraintine requirements for travellers returning from the Balearic Islands, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain June 30, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/ENRIQUE CALVO)
Tourists from Britain arrive at Palma de Mallorca Airport following London's lifted quaraintine requirements for travellers returning from the Balearic Islands, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain June 30, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ENRIQUE CALVO)
A number of countries imposed restrictions on travelers from multiple African countries Saturday, after the discovery of a new coronavirus variant named Omicron triggered global alarm on Friday and countries rushed to suspend travel from southern Africa and stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic suffered their biggest falls in more than a year.
Thailand said on Saturday it would ban the entry of people traveling from eight African countries it designated as high-risk for the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Starting in December, travel from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe will be prohibited, senior health official Opas Karnkawinpong told a news conference. Thailand will not allow travelers from these countries to register to travel to Thailand starting on Saturday, he said.
Oman has suspended entry to travelers from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini starting from November 28 due to the spread of a new variant, the country's state news agency said in a tweet on Saturday.
Sri Lanka said on Saturday it was barring travelers from six Southern African countries on Saturday over concerns about the new variant.
From Monday, travelers will not be allowed into the country from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini, Colombo said in a statement.
Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a news conference on the situation of the coronavirus (COVID-2019), in Geneva, Switzerland, February 28, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a news conference on the situation of the coronavirus (COVID-2019), in Geneva, Switzerland, February 28, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)
Brazil will shut its borders to travelers arriving from six southern African countries, the chief of staff to President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday, the latest in a slew of major nations to announce restrictions meant to combat the newly identified Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
"We're going to protect Brazilians in this new phase of the pandemic in this country. The official notice will be published tomorrow and will be going into effect on Monday," Chief of Staff Ciro Nogueira wrote in a Twitter post.
The six countries are: South Africa, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, Botswana and Zimbabwe, he said in another Twitter post.
On Friday, Britain said the variant was the most significant found yet and banned flights from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia. European Union states also agreed to suspend travel to southern Africa, the presidency of the EU said.
The United States will bar entry to most travelers from eight southern African countries starting on Monday, after a potentially more-contagious new coronavirus variant was identified in South Africa, President Joe Biden said on Friday.
Canada is closing its borders to foreign travelers who have recently been to seven southern African nations to help stop the spread of the newly identified variant of COVID-19, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told reporters on Friday.
Japan also tightened border controls Friday. Those arriving from South Africa, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana and Lesotho will be required to undergo a 10-day quarantine period in government-determined accommodation, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.
South Africa said on Friday that imposing restrictions on travelers from the country because of a newly identified COVID-19 variant was unjustified.
Epidemiologists warned travel curbs may be too late to stop Omicron from circulating globally. The new mutations were first discovered in South Africa and have since been detected in Belgium, Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong.


Tags Travel ban world health organization COVID-19 Coronavirus Mutation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

On day for ending violence against women, we need less talk, more action

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mark Regev

Anti-Zionism, antisemitism does nothing to help Palestinians - opinion

 By MARK REGEV

My Word: Terrorism, Tehran, Hamas and Hanukkah hope

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

How can Hanukkah evict the darkness of the technological invasion?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel too afraid of US and coalition friction to strike Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)
2

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
4

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.
5

11-year-old finds ‘Holy Jerusalem’ silver coin likely minted in the Temple

The girl who found the coin, Liel Krutokop.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by