One third of Americans unsure if fighting WW2 was the right choice for US

The poll, timed to coincide with Memorial Day, asked people what their opinions were on the decision to send US troops to fight in specific wars including the Vietnam War, the recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan and both of the World Wars.

Although the support for the decision to sent troops to fight the Nazis received higher support than any other war, one third of Americans either said it was a mistake or that they were not sure if it was the right decision.

The responses differed slightly depending on age, gender, and race of the respondent.

While 60% of people age 18-29 said it wasn't a mistake to send troops, only 49% of people age 30-44 agreed.

Republican voters were more supportive, with 77% saying that sending troops had been the right choice, whereas only 63% of Democrats thought the same.

Only 62% of women thought it had been the right choice, compared to 74% of men.

Other sections of the survey had more definitive outcomes, with 48% of men and 47% of women agreeing that sending troops to Vietnam had been a mistake, and 36% of both people age 18-29 and 30-44 agreeing that they should not have sent troops to Korea.