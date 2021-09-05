Plans for death of Queen Elizabeth revealed

The plans for Queen Elizabeth II's death were revealed last week after years of them being shrouded in secrecy, Politico reported.

The plans, codenamed Operation London Bridge, lay out the proceedings for the first ten days after her death including Operation Spring Tide - the plans for Charles's accession to the throne.

The 95-year-old queen is reportedly in good health, but the plans were revealed anyway.

The day of the queen's death will be named D-Day, with each day following being referred to as D+1, D+2...

D-Day

In the hours following the queen's death, calls will be made to inform the prime minister, the cabinet secretary and a number of the most senior ministers and officials. The prime minister will be informed by the queen's secretary.

The royal household will issue an official notification to deliver the news to the public.

The ministers and civil servants will receive an email, and upon receiving the email, the flag at Whitehall will be lowered to half-mast, ideally within ten minutes.

The UK parliament will adjourn. If they are not sitting at the time, they will be recalled.

The royal family's website will change to a black holding page with a statement confirming the news of the queen's passing, and the UK government website will show a black banner at the top. All governmental social media pages will change their profile pictures to their crests and also display a black banner. Only essential content will be published and retweets will have to be cleared with the government head of communications.

The royal family will announce the time of the funeral, which will be ten days later, and the prime minister will make a statement. All other government officials will not be allowed to make statements until the prime minister has.

A gun salute will take place at all saluting stations, while the prime minister and Prince Charles hold an audience, and at 6 PM, Charles will deliver a broadcasted speech to the nation.

D-Day+1

At 10 AM the Accession Council will convene at St. James Palace to name Charles the new king.

Parliament will formulate a message of condolences, with all other parliamentary activity being suspended until after the funeral, and MPs will give tributes in the House of Commons.

At 3:30 PM, the prime minister, cabinet and Charles will meet.

D-Day+2

In the event that the queen does not die at Buckingham Palace, the coffin will be returned to there.

If she dies at Sandringham in Norfolk, her body will be carried by royal train to St. Pancras station in London and will be met by the prime minister and the cabinet minister.

If she dies at Balmoral in Scotland, there are two possibilities: either Operation Unicorn will be put in motion, with her coffin being delivered by royal train, or if Operation Unicorn is not possible, Operation Overstudy will be activated, and she will be flown back to London.

D-Day+3

In the morning, Charles will receive official condolences from Westminister Hall, followed by him departing for a tour of the UK in the afternoon, beginning with the Scottish parliament.

D-Day+4

Charles will arrive in Northern Ireland and will be met with official condolences from Hillsborough Castle and a service in Belfast.

Back in London the procession of the coffin to the Palace of Westminister, Operation Lion, will be rehearsed.

D-Day+5

Operation Lion will take place with a service in Westminister Hall upon the coffin's arrival.

D-Day+6 - D-Day+9

In Operation Feather, the queen's coffin will lie in the Palace of Westminister for three days. The palace will be open to the public for 23 hours a day, and tickets will be issued to VIPs to ensure them a slot.

A rehearsal for the funeral will take place on D-Day+6.

On D-Day+7, Charles will go to Wales to receive official condolences from the Welsh parliament and attend a service at Liandaff Cathedral.

The Foreign Ministry will be charged with the task of arranging the arrivals of foreign leaders and VIPs. Should the queen die during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foreign Office will also be responsible for the arrival of significant numbers of tourists.

The Home Office will be responsible for security.

The Department for Transport will handle great numbers of citizens making their way to London.

D-Day+10