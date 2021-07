Protests reported in Iran’s Ahwaz region

Online activists who are connected to Ahwaz human rights groups have reported protests in southwest Iran in the Ahwaz region. Reports at Akhbar Alaan and other outlets have also said there are demonstrations. Videos posted online showed protests, primarily at night, and it was difficult to confirm what else was occurring.

There is also an ongoing anger over discrimination and a feeling that the region is marginalized. The region has had many protests over the years against the regime, which has targeted Ahwaz activists abroad. Activists in Europe and the UK, had vowed to hold a protest over the weekend in response. The reports say that Ahwaz residents have the region, which is mostly made up of Arab minorities within Iran , had been angry over lack of clean water. This was attributed to Tehran's building of new dams.

The explosion, at the time, killed three workers who were carrying out maintenance work, the report said. It happened in Ahwaz, the capital of the Khuzestan region, a report said. "Such accidents in industrial facilities are common in Iran." Iranian state-affiliated media did not appear to report the protests, even to downplay them, or accuse them of some crimes. Al-Hurra reported last week that there was a recent explosion in the region as well. This included an "explosion in one of the oil pipelines crossing the western part of the city, according to the Iranian Oil Ministry's news agency."