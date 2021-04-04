Rapper DMX on life support following heart attack in New York hospital

“It does not look good,” his lawyer Murray Richman told Page Six on Saturday night, without, however, confirming a TMZ report that the rapper suffered the heart attack after an apparent overdose, the outlet reported later on.

"He was on life support," the lawyer said. "He's been taken off of life support. He is breathing on his own but there is a little brain activity."

DMX’s first wife and at least some of his 15 children are at the hospital with him, he added. “I refuse to vouch for that because I have no personal knowledge,” Richman said.

The publications reported that Simmons, 50, who has had a public history of substance abuse, was rushed to a White Plains, New York, hospital after suffering a heart attack at his home about 11 p.m. Friday.