Rapper DMX on life support following heart attack in New York hospital

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS  
APRIL 4, 2021 04:28
Rapper DMX exits the US Federal Court in Manhattan following his presentment on income tax evasion charges in New York (photo credit: REUTERS)
Rapper DMX exits the US Federal Court in Manhattan following his presentment on income tax evasion charges in New York
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Popular rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known to his fans by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, was reported in grave condition Saturday in a New York hospital after suffering a heart attack triggered by an apparent drug overdose, according to several media outlets, including TMZ and the BBC.
The publications reported that Simmons, 50, who has had a public history of substance abuse, was rushed to a White Plains, New York, hospital after suffering a heart attack at his home about 11 p.m. Friday.
“It does not look good,” his lawyer Murray Richman told Page Six on Saturday night, without, however, confirming a TMZ report that the rapper suffered the heart attack after an apparent overdose, the outlet reported later on.
“I refuse to vouch for that because I have no personal knowledge,” Richman said.
"He was on life support," the lawyer said. "He's been taken off of life support. He is breathing on his own but there is a little brain activity."

DMX’s first wife and at least some of his 15 children are at the hospital with him, he added. 
The musician has been open about his struggles with illegal drug use and has spoken about entering rehab in 2019 after serving time in federal prison on a tax fraud conviction.
A Manhattan federal court found that he failed to pay $1.7 million in taxes from 2000 to 2005, by shifting money among accounts belonging to managers and associates.
His debut album in 1998 It's Dark and Hell is Hot, was listed as number one on the Billboard 200 chart in the United States and sold more than 5 million copies.
Along with his rap career, Simmons has starred in such films as the 1998 crime drama Belly, the 2000 action movie Romeo Must Die, and the 2003 heist film Cradle 2 the Grave.


