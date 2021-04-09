Researchers discover 74-million-year-old mammal - watch

Researchers in Chile have discovered a skunk-like mammal from the dinosaurs era that could data as far back as 74 million years.The researchers uncovered a fossilized jawbone with five teeth which belonged to a species called Orretherium tzen. The skunk-like mammal inhabited southern Patagonia alongside dinosaurs."More than anything else, this and other discoveries will also allow us to know about the future. I believe this is revealing the enormous potential of paleontology in the southernmost part of Chile, and that will probably be in a scientific region because we are finding things we did not expect to find," Sergio Soto, a paleontologist who participated in the dig said. "That will help us to answer many questions that we have had for a long time about dinosaurs, mammals and other things that we are finding."