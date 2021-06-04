The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Royal family refused to employ people from racial and ethnic minorities

To this day it is impossible for women or people of ethnic minorities to seek legal action due to discrimination they have faced working for the royal household.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 4, 2021 17:03
Meghan Markle with her mother Doria Ragland departs for her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, in Taplow, Britain, May 19, 2018 (photo credit: DARREN STAPLES/REUTERS)
Meghan Markle with her mother Doria Ragland departs for her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, in Taplow, Britain, May 19, 2018
(photo credit: DARREN STAPLES/REUTERS)
Buckingam Palace had banned the appointment of "colored immigrants or foreigners" from serving in clerical roles in the royal household until at least the late 1960s, according to newly discovered documents from the National Archives.
The documents were obtained by The Guardian as part of their ongoing investigation into how the royal family have used an outdated procedure known as the Queen's Consent in order to influence British law.
The documents reveal that although immigrants and people of ethnic minorities were permitted to work in the royal family's staff as domestic servants, in 1968 the Queen's chief financial manager said that "it was not, in fact, the practise to appoint colored immigrants or foreigners" to cleric roles in the royal household.
The documents do not indicate when this practice ended, and royal household records only indicate the racial and ethnic background of staff from the 1990s onwards, making it impossible to know when they repealed this rule.
Buckingham Palace refused to answer questions about the ban and when it had officially been repealed when questioned on the matter by The Guardian.
Due to the Queen's Consent procedure, the Queen is personally exempt from following equality laws which were put into place in the 1970. To this day the exemption makes it impossible for women or people of ethnic minorities to seek legal action due to discrimination they have faced working for the royal household.
The royal family has been under scrutiny for racism and discrimination in recent months due to an interview with Oprah in which Meghan Markle revealed that she had struggled with her mental health during her time in the royal family, and alleged that when she was pregnant with her son Archie, an unnamed member of the royal family had expressed worry about the color of her unborn child's skin.


Tags United Kingdom racism Queen Elizabeth Meghan Markle Royal Family
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Fight for legitimacy in the battle of Israeli-Palestinian narrative

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The Bennett-Lapid coalition is a historic opportunity for Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Chutzpah Prize contenders

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to 'Post': Bennett-Lapid coalition is end of PM Netanyahu

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

A message for President-elect Isaac Herzog - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
3

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
4

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
5

Study identifies antibody from common cold infection that reacts to COVID

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by