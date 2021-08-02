Simone Biles set to take part in balance beam final

Simone Biles is set to take part in the balance beam final of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday after dropping out of the other events she qualified for.

Biles withdrew last week from the team competition, the all-round individual event and the floor exercise. The balance beam event on Tuesday will be her last chance to win a gold medal in Tokyo.

Biles spoke openly about mental health being the reason for her dropping out of the other events after she dropped out of the team competition, having experienced the "twisties", where a gymnast becomes disorineted while doing an exercise in the air, which can be fatal.

Following Biles's decision to drop out and her speaking of her mental health, Biles received an outpouring of support from people including Michelle Obama and International Olympic Commission (IOC) President Thomas Bach.

the outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before. — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 29, 2021



Biles took to twitter on Saturday to thank her fans for their support.