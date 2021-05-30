The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
State of Arizona to begin using Zyklon B to execute inmates on death row

Hydrogen cyanide gas, known as Zyklon B, a name given to it by the Nazis, was used to kill over one million people during the holocaust. Now the state of Arizona is preparing to use it too.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 30, 2021 23:52
Prison, death row (illustrative)
Prison, death row (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
The state of Arizona is preparing to execute inmates on death row using Zyklon B, the same gas used by the Nazis in the gas chambers.
The Arizona corrections department has spent more than $2,000 on the ingredients required to make the deadly gas also known as hydrogen cyanide, and have conducted inspections to make sure that their gas chamber, which has been unused for 22 years, is in operable condition.
The Republican-controlled state has not carried out any executions since 2014 when a lethal injection went wrong, but they are now working towards reinstating capital punishment.
In 2014 Joseph Wood was executed by the state, and it took two hours and 15 injections before he was declared dead. Since then the state has not carried out any executions.
The last person to be executed in Arizona in the gas chamber was German national Walter LaGrand, who was convicted for armed robbery and executed in 1999. A witness account reported that it took him 18 minuted to die, and that he was coughing violently throughout.
After the execution of LeGrand the gas chamber fell into disuse and has remained untouched until now, as officials prepare it for use once again.
One of the first people on death row expected to be executed is 65-year-old Frank Atwood who was convicted of killing a child in 1984. Atwood's legal team have objected to this, saying that the state is hurrying to set an execution date despite an ongoing investigation into his possible innocence. 
They have also pointed out that the potassium cyanide purchased by the corrections department does not meet the state's execution protocol which explicitly states that only sodium cyanide can be used. This is not an insignificant detail, attorney Joseph Perkovich said.
"“Frank Atwood is prepared to die. He is a man of Greek Orthodox faith and is preparing for this moment. But he does not want to be tortured and subjected to a botched execution,' added Perkovich.
Despite Arizona's efforts to present their planned execution method as acceptable and reputable, the name Zyklon B is inextricably linked to the horrors of the past, when over one million people were murdered in Nazi gas chambers using the lethal gas between 1942 and 1945.


