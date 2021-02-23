Superheroes fight loneliness in children's hospital - watch

Young patients at Vienna's St. Anna children's hospital were in for a nice surprise when Superman, Batman and the likes suddenly appeared in front of their windows.

The abseiling action performed by officers of the Austrian capital's special police force WEGA was organized to alleviate the loneliness felt by seriously ill children in hospitals who can't receive the usual amount of visitors due to coronavirus regulations.

The stunt on Monday (February 15) was also timed with International Childhood Cancer Day in an effort to "express support for children and adolescents with cancer and their families," according to the hospital.

Children and adults seen watching from behind the closed hospital windows appeared to thoroughly enjoy the performance, just like the photo session for a lucky few with their new idols out on the street a little while later.