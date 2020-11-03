The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Thousands commit to boycott Turkish products in French petition

As of Tuesday morning, the petition had more than 9,300 signatures on change.org • Armenia, Greece and Saudi Arabia have all limited or banned Turkish products

By TZVI JOFFRE  
NOVEMBER 3, 2020 13:26
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan called French President Emmanuel Macron’s mental health into question in response to the French president’s campaign to maintain secular values following the beheading of a teacher. (photo credit: CHRISTIAN HARTMANN/REUTERS)
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan called French President Emmanuel Macron’s mental health into question in response to the French president’s campaign to maintain secular values following the beheading of a teacher.
(photo credit: CHRISTIAN HARTMANN/REUTERS)
Thousands of people have signed a French petition to boycott all products produced in Turkey in protest against Turkish foreign policy.
As of Tuesday morning, the petition had 9,331 signatures on change.org.
The petition attacked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for strengthening ties with Islamic terrorist organizations, such as Hamas and Syrian militant groups.
In recent weeks, Erdogan has called for a boycott of French products and said that French President Emmanuel Macron "needs mental checks." France has recalled its ambassador from Ankara as part of the dispute between the two nations.
"Just like they say 'Don't buy goods with Turkish brands' in France, I am calling to all my citizens from here to never help French brands or buy them," Erdogan said.
France is the 10th biggest source of imports into Turkey and the seventh biggest market for Turkey's exports, according to Turkey's statistical institute. Among major French imports, French autos are among the highest selling cars in Turkey.
"French citizens defend the values, Liberty, Equality, Fraternity," read the petition. "This is something President Erdogan has made sure his people do not have."
"We will not fight hate with more hate. We will not create provocations," the petition continued. "Terrorists operate with funding from terrorist friendly states like Turkey. We will use our powerful and effective non-violent tools to cut Erdogan's funding, so that he can never cut our heads off again."
"By signing this petition, we will reaffirm that we are NOT supporting Erdogan's foreign policy," concluded the petition. "We pledge not to buy any products made in Turkey until it stops inciting hatred against Christians by Muslims."
Armenia, Greece and Saudi Arabia have all limited or banned Turkish products.
Macron, who led a tribute to a history teacher beheaded last month by a Chechen teenager for showing caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad in class, declared war on "Islamist separatism," which he believes is taking over some Muslim communities in France. The French president refused to denounce caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad during the tribute.

The comments sparked protests around the world. France has been hit by a series of terrorist attacks targeting civilians and religious sites since.
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Turkey France recep tayyip erdogan boycott Emmanuel Macron
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Remain Strong By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reevaluating Trump’s legacy as a friend of Israel By JEFF BARAK
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL
Amotz Asa-El Reviewing the legacy of Yitzhak Rabin, warts and all By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
4 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.
5 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by