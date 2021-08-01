The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Thousands of ancient archaeological pieces return to Iraq from US

The planned return of 17,000 pieces was deemed by Iraqi culture minister Hassan Nazim “unprecedented”.

By HADAS LABRISCH  
AUGUST 1, 2021 03:42
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi delivers a speech during the vote on the new government at the parliament headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq, May 7, 2020 (photo credit: IRAQI PARLIAMENT MEDIA OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi delivers a speech during the vote on the new government at the parliament headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq, May 7, 2020
(photo credit: IRAQI PARLIAMENT MEDIA OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
When Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday to end the US combat mission in Iraq, the Iraqi delegation returned home with another significant accomplishment.
The US announced on Wednesday that it would be returning 17,000 artifacts to Iraq, according to a report by Deutsche Welle
The artifacts, presumed stolen during the US invasion in 2003, had left Iraq through illegal antiquity trades and made their way across the western world, resurfacing in the US and Britain, among other countries.
"Most of these artifacts were part of the materials that were looted from the Iraq Museum in Baghdad," stated Elizabeth Stone, an archaeologist from Stony Brook University in New York who had been on various expeditions to Iraq. "It was clear to everyone that these had been stolen from the Museum since they had catalog numbers on them and so could not have come from illegal excavations," Stone said.
The current planned return of 17,000 pieces was deemed by Iraqi culture minister Hassan Nazim “unprecedented”. Such transactions had occurred in the past, but in far smaller scales.
"This is the largest return of antiquities to Iraq,” said Nazim, “the result of months of efforts by the Iraqi authorities in conjunction with their embassy in Washington."
The nearly 4,000 year old artifacts include the Epic of Gilgamesh, an ancient tablet depicting a poem in the Akkadian script, considered to be one of the oldest known works of literature. The tablet was purchased by Hobby Lobby, an Oklahoma City-based arts-and-crafts retailer, which procured over 5,500 such smuggled artifacts from different auctions. These were eventually seized by the US Justice Department. 
"Iraqi contacts with the American side made it clear that the smuggled antiquities are in the safe hands of the American Homeland Security," said Iraqi historian Abdullah Khorsheed Qader in an interview to DW. He added that officials had been working together for many years to reach this significant step in recovering the lost artifacts and expressed hopes that additional countries will make the same efforts to return the antiques to Iraq.


Tags Iraq United States washington archaeology baghdad history
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The power of Israel's economy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's political culture is still stuck in the gutter - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Amotz Asa-El

When Israeli journalist legend Roni Daniel died, what died with him?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Jibril Rajoub deserves an Olympic medal in incitement - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Nachman Shai

Israel can carry the torch in the fight against antisemitism - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by