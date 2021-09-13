The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Trial of Malka Leifer opens in Melbourne, 12 years after initial charges

Malka Leifer is accused of 74 counts of child sexual abuse and was returned to Australia in January 2021, after fleeing to Israel in 2008.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 08:27
Malka Leifer, a former Australian school principal who is wanted in Australia on suspicion of sexually abusing students, walks in the corridor of the Jerusalem District Court accompanied by Israeli Prison Service guards, in Jerusalem (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Malka Leifer, a former Australian school principal who is wanted in Australia on suspicion of sexually abusing students, walks in the corridor of the Jerusalem District Court accompanied by Israeli Prison Service guards, in Jerusalem
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
The trial of Malka Leifer opened in the Melbourne court on Monday morning, with the former principal being accused of 74 counts of child sexual abuse and rape.
Leifer escaped to Israel in 2008 after being accused of child sexual abuse and rape in Australia.
In 2012, Australia requested that she be extradited, and the process began in 2014. Leifer was arrested but claimed she suffered from mental illnesses which would prevent her from facing trial, and the case was dropped until 2018 when she was arrested for faking her mental illness to avoid extradition.
The extradition was finally confirmed in 2021, and Leifer was flown back to Australia at the end of January.
"That Leifer was allowed to escape justice for so long was a travesty," said Zionist Federation of Australia president Jeremy Leibler.
In May, it was announced that former Housing Minister Ya'acov Litzman will be prosecuted for allegedly pressuring the Jerusalem district psychiatrist to falsely rule Leifer mentally unfit for trial.
Australian sisters Nicole Meyer and Dassi Erlich who were allegedly sexually abused by former headteacher Malka Leifer and supporters attend a protest calling for the extradition to Australia of Leifer, outside the District Court in Jerusalem on March 13, 2019 (credit: YONATHAN SINDEL/FLASH90)Australian sisters Nicole Meyer and Dassi Erlich who were allegedly sexually abused by former headteacher Malka Leifer and supporters attend a protest calling for the extradition to Australia of Leifer, outside the District Court in Jerusalem on March 13, 2019 (credit: YONATHAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Now that the 55-year-old is back in Australia 12 years after escaping, she will face trial behind closed doors in Melbourne.
Testimonies will be heard throughout the trial from doctors, psychologists and other witnesses close to three sisters she is accused of sexually abusing.


