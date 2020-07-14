The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Trump campaign garners backlash over T-shirt with Nazi symbol similarity

By CELIA JEAN  
JULY 14, 2020 02:14
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch the Washington, D.C. fireworks display from the Truman Balcony as they celebrate the US Independence Day holiday at the White House in Washington, US, July 4, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch the Washington, D.C. fireworks display from the Truman Balcony as they celebrate the US Independence Day holiday at the White House in Washington, US, July 4, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)
As apart of his re-election campaign, United States President Donald Trump has issued a T-shirt which features an eagle, that some have noted closely resembles the Nazi party's official symbol, the Iron Eagle, garnering backlash. 
The T-shirt, advertised on the website shop.donaldtrump.com, portrays an eagle with its wings spread wide as it perches on a circular US flag. Similarly, the Iron Eagle of the Nazi party also portrays an eagle with its wings spread wide, as it perches on a circular wreath enclosing the renowned swastika shape. Notably, the eagle used on Trump's shirt faces in the same direction as the face of the eagle used by the Nazis.
According to the Jewish American media outlet The Forward, the similarity was first noticed by Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, which describes itself as a “movement of progressive Jews across the country who are fighting for justice and equality for all." 
"The President of the United States is campaigning for reelection with a Nazi symbol. Again," the Jewish group posted to their Twitter account on July 1.  
"It's not an accident. Bigotry is their entire brand," they added to the caption accompanying side by side images of both the campaign T-shirt and the Nazi symbol. 
Backlash was garnered online from other sources as well, such as the Republican anti-Trump group, the Lincoln Project. In a Twitter post, they simply wrote "Come. On," followed by a picture of the T-Shirt. 
Moreover, the controversial T-shirt has gained a lot of traction on Facebook as well. One Facebook user posted another side by side image, and began their caption with, "Trump is now selling straight up propaganda."
Following online backlash, the Trump campaign released a statement pushing back against the idea that the image has any relation to the Nazi party's symbol, USA Today reported in a controversial article fact checking the claim that the symbol bears resemblance to the Nazi symbol. 
The USA article states that Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 communications director sent an email to news outlet, which read: "“This is moronic. In Democrats’ America, Mount Rushmore glorifies white supremacy and the bald eagle with an American flag is a Nazi symbol. They have lost their minds."
The USA Today article released a facts which critics feel supported the claim. The history of both symbols was given, as they then pointed out the differences between the two eagle-images. 
"In Trump’s, the eagle holds the American flag up near its chest; the Nazi symbol holds the swastika lower. Trump’s design also features “Trump 2020” below it. The American eagle is also a bald eagle, whereas the Nazi eagle is depicted as an all-black bird," USA Today wrote. 
While the end of the article, published on July 11 states that the claim is inconclusive, a day later they posted a tweet that read, "The claim: Trump campaign officials shirts features imperial eagle, a Nazi Symbol
"Our ruling:True."
Both the tweet and the article garnered sincere online criticism, both on Twitter, and on the Conservative website Hot Air, which criticized USA Today as being being “totally dishonest” by having its introductory claim differ from the claim in its conclusion ruled “True.”
This isn't the first time that the Trump Campaign has been criticized for usage of Nazi symbolism. 
While the Trump campaign has been criticized many times over for similar circumstances regarding hate speech and imagery, the most recent incident occurred last month regarding a campaign advertisement.
Just several weeks ago Facebook removed Trump's campaign advertisements for including an upside down triangle, which the social media giant claims is related to hate speech.
According to the Anti-Defamation League, the triangle "is practically identical to that used by the Nazi regime” to mark political prisoners in the concentration camps, CNN reported.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this article.


