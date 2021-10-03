Former US President Donald Trump received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and he would get a booster shot if he "felt it was necessary," he said in a Saturday interview with Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro.

In the interview, Shapiro asked Trump: "You've actually told people to get vaccines... I got the Pfizer vaccine, which vaccine did you get?"

Trump responded: "Well, I got the Pfizer, and I would have been very happy with any of them. I thought a very bad statement was when they did a pause on Johnson & Johnson. I think that... was a bad thing to do."

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021. (credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)

Shapiro then asked: "Mr. President, you've talked a lot about the good state of your health, and I'm curious, would you get the booster shot ?"

Trump answered that he would get the booster "if I felt it was necessary. I guess I have sort of a double vaccine because as you know, I had [COVID], recovered from it pretty well."

"I'm somebody that tells people I'd like to see them get [the shot]. I also want them to have their freedoms et cetera. But I got the double shot," Trump added.

A report from the Daily Mail noted that Trump received his first shot in January before leaving office but didn't reveal this until March. In September, Trump told supporters he "probably wouldn't" get the booster shot, the article added.

In the Yahoo Finance interview, Shapiro asked Trump what he would say to his supporters who refuse to get vaccinated, to which he replied, "When I was president, everybody wanted to get the vaccine... [but] after I left, people don't want to take it and... I think it's because they don't trust Biden."