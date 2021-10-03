The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Trump got Pfizer vaccine, would get booster if he 'felt it was necessary'

Former US President Donald Trump said in a Yahoo Finance interview that he received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and would get a booster shot if he 'felt it was necessary.'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 3, 2021 20:03
After testing positive for COVID-19, President Donald Trump leaves the White House for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 2, 2020. (photo credit: DREW ANGERER/GETTY IMAGES)
After testing positive for COVID-19, President Donald Trump leaves the White House for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 2, 2020.
(photo credit: DREW ANGERER/GETTY IMAGES)
Former US President Donald Trump received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and he would get a booster shot if he "felt it was necessary," he said in a Saturday interview with Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro.
In the interview, Shapiro asked Trump: "You've actually told people to get vaccines... I got the Pfizer vaccine, which vaccine did you get?"
Trump responded: "Well, I got the Pfizer, and I would have been very happy with any of them. I thought a very bad statement was when they did a pause on Johnson & Johnson. I think that... was a bad thing to do."
US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021. (credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021. (credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
Shapiro then asked: "Mr. President, you've talked a lot about the good state of your health, and I'm curious, would you get the booster shot?"
Trump answered that he would get the booster "if I felt it was necessary. I guess I have sort of a double vaccine because as you know, I had [COVID], recovered from it pretty well."
"I'm somebody that tells people I'd like to see them get [the shot]. I also want them to have their freedoms et cetera. But I got the double shot," Trump added.
A report from the Daily Mail noted that Trump received his first shot in January before leaving office but didn't reveal this until March. In September, Trump told supporters he "probably wouldn't" get the booster shot, the article added.
In the Yahoo Finance interview, Shapiro asked Trump what he would say to his supporters who refuse to get vaccinated, to which he replied, "When I was president, everybody wanted to get the vaccine... [but] after I left, people don't want to take it and... I think it's because they don't trust Biden."


Tags Donald Trump Coronavirus COVID-19 Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The government must take action against Jewish extremist violence - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett fails to step out from Netanyahu, Lapid's shadows

 By HERB KEINON

My Word: Going through the anti-Israel motions

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Will Bennett, Biden forge a strong working relationship? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ahmed Charai

How can we help protect Afghan women from the Taliban? - opinion

 By AHMED CHARAI
Most Read
1

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
3

VP Harris to student who accused Israel of 'genocide': Your truth must be heard

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia,
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

Israel steps up counter-terrorism operations in West Bank

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by