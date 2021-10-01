Turkish man joins missing persons search - for himself

A Turkish man joined a search party for a missing man — only to learn that the search party was for himself.

Beyhan Mutlu, 50, from a rural area of Turkey, had spent Tuesday evening drinking with friends, when he wandered into the woods near the city of İnegöl, the BBC reported according to Turkish media.

Authorities launched a missing persons investigation after Multu didn't make contact with his wife or friends in several hours.

The man joined a large group of local residents who began to assist authorities in the search for the missing man.

Mutlu made his presence known when the search party began calling out his name, to which he responded, "Who are we looking for? I am here," according to Turkish media.

Police safely returned Mutlu to his home, though it is not clear how exactly he ended up searching for himself, or if he will face fines or charges for his actions.