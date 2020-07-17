The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Twitter says about 130 accounts were targeted in cyberattack this week

Accounts affected included Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Jeff Bezos.

By REUTERS  
JULY 17, 2020 08:47
Twitter said late on Thursday that hackers targeted about 130 accounts during the cyberattack this week, an incident in which profiles of many prominent personalities and organizations were compromised.
Hackers had accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack some of the platform's top voices including US presidential candidate Joe Biden, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, former US president Barack Obama and billionaire Elon Musk and used them to solicit digital currency.
In its latest statement, Twitter said that the hackers were able to gain control to a "small subset" of the targeted accounts, and send tweets from them.
The company added that it was continuing to assess whether the attackers were able to access private data of the targeted accounts.
The high-profile accounts that were hacked also included rapper Kanye West, Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, investor Warren Buffett, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and the corporate accounts for Uber Technologies and Apple.
Twitter reiterated that it was working with impacted account owners.
The FBI's San Francisco division is leading an inquiry into the hacking, with many Washington lawmakers also calling for an accounting of how it happened.
The law enforcement agency said that cyberattackers committed cryptocurrency fraud in the incident. Publicly available blockchain records show the apparent scammers received more than $100,000 worth of cryptocurrency.
"We're still in the process of assessing longer-term steps that we may take and will share more details as soon as we can," Twitter added in its statement.


