The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukrainian cafe housed in former synagogue touts Nazi SS-like symbol

The owners of a coffee shop that has a Nazi SS-like symbol said it's a case of "font gone wrong" and apologize to anyone who may have been offended.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA  
AUGUST 26, 2021 04:13
Nazi SS medal (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Nazi SS medal
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The owners of a Ukrainian cafe housed in a former synagogue said they worked two lightning rods into the logo to advertise the reenergizing qualities of the coffee there.
Instead, they waded into a political minefield because they ended up reproducing the symbol of the SS, Nazi Germany’s murderous elite force.
On Tuesday, the owners said the whole thing “is a case of a font gone wrong” and apologized to “anyone whose feelings may have been hurt.” It was a trial that was never fully implemented, they said, and will drop the logo.
Cafe Escobar in Chervnitsi, near Lviv, introduced the logo on July 25 in a video that showed a filter holder emblazoned with the letters “Essco,” in which the S’s closely resemble the SS logo also designed to evoke two lightning rods.
The SS symbol is offensive to many throughout Europe, but especially in Ukraine. During World War II, local men from the country’s west were drafted into an SS unit, the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division, also known as the 1st Galician.
Illustrative image of a cafe (credit: RON YARKONI PUBLIC RELATIONS)Illustrative image of a cafe (credit: RON YARKONI PUBLIC RELATIONS)
Reviled by some for the many murders perpetrated by its troops, the soldiers of the 1st Galician are also celebrated as heroes in Ukraine today, principally for fighting the Soviet Union. Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia, which began in 2014, has mainstreamed the glorification of the 1st Galician and other Nazi collaborators while also launching a polarizing debate in society.
Eduard Dolinsky, the director of the Ukrainian Jewish Committee, has been spearheading efforts to delegitimize Nazi imagery and homage to collaborators in Ukraine, and on Monday he posted Cafe Escobar’s promotional material on his Facebook page. The picture featured an attractive young woman studying a menu emblazoned with the logo.
“A coffee shop with the symbols of the Nazi SS is located in Chernivtsi on Synagogue St. 31,” Dolinsky wrote in a typical understatement on his page, which has more than 23,000 followers.
Those followers reacted less reservedly, accusing the owners of fascist sympathies and referring to the pictures as evidence of moral degeneration.
Cafe Escobar declined a request for comment by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
The cafe has preserved some of the Hebrew text on the walls from when it was the Great Synagogue of Chervnitsi, an eclectic building from 1853 combining baroque and Classicist elements. Its promotional material has featured Hebrew-language writings.
In its post on Tuesday, the cafe said the logo situation was a big misunderstanding.
“In fact, this is a case of a font gone wrong. It was a trial,” the owners said in the Facebook post. “In our imagination, we saw two lightning rods as a symbol for energy, but the font was chosen unsuccessfully.”
The logo and font, they said, have “nothing to do with SS. ”
“We didn’t make any Nazi references, we assure you! And sorry if this caused negative emotions. We apologize to anyone whose feelings may have been hurt.”


Tags synagogue ukraine swastika
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Jabless and jobless: What being an anti-vaxxer in Israel should cost - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yafit Ovadia

The murder of a Denver yeshiva student could have been worse - opinion

 By YAFIT OVADIA
Gil Troy

Bennett must convince Biden: Our enemies are also yours

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

'Woke' activists who are outraged by Israel stay silent on Taliban - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The chaos in the communications market - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

The Afghan gov't overthrown by Taliban never existed - ex-soldier

A US SOLDIER takes cover during a controlled detonation in southern Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province in 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by