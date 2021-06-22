The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

US Appeals Court dismisses Nazi-looted art case

Kochinsky, a Russian foreign national and art dealer living in the US, started his fight against Poland in 2010 after contacting them in order to seek reparation for the Holocaust.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 22, 2021 13:38
Antoine Pesne's Girl With a Dove, 1754. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Antoine Pesne's Girl With a Dove, 1754.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld the dismissal of Alexander Khochinksy's suit against Poland last Friday after he presented a suit against them for seeking his extradition over a painting he owned which was allegedly taken from Poland by Nazi troops.
Kochinsky, a Russian foreign national and art dealer living in the US, started his fight against Poland in 2010 after contacting them in order to seek reparation for the loss of his family's land during the Nazi invasion of WWII. 
When contacting Poland, Khochinsky attempted to negotiate, offering them a painting he thought was similar to Antoine Pesne's Girl With a Dove which had previously been owned by Poland before being lost to the Nazis during the war. The painting that he offered them, however, was actually the original work.

Poland responded by initiating criminal proceedings against him, claiming that he had illegally obtained their painting, and they subsequently submitted a request to extradite him, although this proved unsuccessful.
The request was dismissed by a US District Court judge in 2015 who cited that there was a lack of evidence indicating that Khochinsky knew the painting was stolen when he acquired it.
In 2018 Khochinsky filed a suit against Poland for the damage their charges had done, stating that the extradition process had violated his rights. The case was dismissed by the district court, which was recently backed by the Court of Appeal.
The Court of Appeal upheld the ruling, stating that "extradition is based on the principle of international comity, and a foreign country’s extradition request does not imply a waiver of sovereign immunity under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act."


Tags Nazis world war ii painting
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Don't panic, but remain cautious - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by