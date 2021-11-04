The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

US, Canada among 20 countries to stop financing fossil fuels abroad

By covering all fossil fuels, including oil and gas, the deal goes further than a pledge made by G20 countries this year to halt overseas financing for just coal.

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 4, 2021 13:01
An image of Earth is projected on the venue for COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland Britain, November 1, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)
An image of Earth is projected on the venue for COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland Britain, November 1, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)
The United States, Canada and 18 other countries committed at the COP26 climate summit on Thursday to stop public financing for fossil fuel projects abroad by the end of next year, and steer their spending into clean energy instead.
Campaigners called the commitment a "historic" step in turning off the funding taps for fossil fuel projects. But it did not include major Asian countries responsible for the bulk of such financing abroad.
By covering all fossil fuels, including oil and gas, the deal goes further than a pledge made by G20 countries this year to halt overseas financing for just coal.
The 20 countries that signed the pledge include Denmark, Italy, Finland, Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Gambia, New Zealand and the Marshall Islands, plus five development institutions including the European Investment Bank and the East African Development Bank.
"We will end new direct public support for the international unabated fossil fuel energy sector by the end of 2022," they said in a declaration.
A TV camera is pictured during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain October 31, 2021. (credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS)A TV camera is pictured during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain October 31, 2021. (credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS)
That would cover coal, oil and gas projects that are "unabated" - meaning that they burn fossil fuels without using technology to capture the resulting CO2 emissions.
The deal allowed for exemptions in unspecified "limited" circumstances, which it said must be consistent with the Paris Agreement's target to cap global warming at 1.5C.
Countries that signed the pledge together invested nearly $18 billion on average each year in international fossil fuel projects from 2016-2020, according to analysis by non-profit Oil Change International.
But no Asian countries were included. China, Japan and South Korea are the biggest backers of foreign fossil fuel projects in the G20, with most of that support going to oil and gas projects. Those countries have committed to stop overseas funding for coal, the pledge made by all G20 nations.
PRESSURE TO END POLLUTING PROJECTS
By bringing together richer donor countries with poorer nations that receive international financial support, the COP26 deal aims to build a consensus among nations to stop backing polluting projects and instead support clean energy both to curb emissions and to avoid building stranded assets.
Governments and financial institutions are facing increased pressure to stop funding coal, oil and gas projects responsible for producing the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving climate change, both at home and abroad.
Campaigners noted that some signatory countries - such as Canada - were still spending on fossil fuels at home, and urged missing countries and development banks to join.
"The world has no more space or time left to accommodate the expansion of fossil fuel energy," said Lidy Nacpil of the non-profit Asian Peoples' Movement for Debt and Development.
Britain ended direct government support for new fossil fuel projects overseas this year and Denmark said on Wednesday it would do the same, with exemptions for some gas projects that meet "strict conditions" until 2025. The European Investment Bank has also committed to end oil and gas project funding this year.
The International Energy Agency has said ending investments in oil, coal or gas supply projects is necessary for the world to reach net-zero global emissions by 2050 - which scientists say is crucial for keeping the average global temperature from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius beyond preindustrial levels. Beyond that threshold, global warming could unleash catastrophic and irreversible impacts.
Enormous investment in green technologies is needed for the task. Bernstein analysts estimate the required low-carbon investments at roughly $2-4 trillion per year until 2050.


Tags climate change fossil COP26
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Mansour Abbas: Israel's most unpredictable politician - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport

The Western Wall agreement must be implemented - opinion

 By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Emily Schrader

Boycott Winter Olympics in China - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Raymond Apple

Am I a Jew? Australian? Both? - opinion

 By RAYMOND APPLE
Gershon Baskin

Helping Palestinians get renewable energy - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
5

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by