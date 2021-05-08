'US extremely concerned about Jerusalem riots' - State Dept.

WASHINGTON - The United States is extremely concerned about ongoing confrontations in Jerusalem, says Ned Price, the State Department spokesperson.

“There is no excuse for violence, but such bloodshed is especially disturbing now, coming as it does on the last days of Ramadan,” Price added. “This includes Friday’s attack on Israeli soldiers and reciprocal ‘price tag’ attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, which we condemn in no uncertain terms.”

“We call on Israeli and Palestinian officials to act decisively to deescalate tensions and bring a halt to the violence,” Price added in his statement.

“It is absolutely critical that all sides exercise restraint, refrain from provocative actions and rhetoric, and preserve the historic status quo on the Haram al-Sharif / Temple Mount – in word and in practice,” he wrote.

“Leaders across the spectrum must denounce all violent acts. Security services must ensure the safety of all of Jerusalem’s residents and hold all perpetrators to account,” the statement reads.

“We are also deeply concerned about the potential eviction of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods of Jerusalem, many of whom have lived in their homes for generations,” he continued. “As we have consistently said, it is critical to avoid steps that exacerbate tensions or take us farther away from peace. This includes evictions in east Jerusalem, settlement activity, home demolitions, and acts of terrorism.”

He noted that the State Department is in touch with senior Israeli and Palestinian leaders to work on de-escalating the situation.